Harry Styles Gets Confessional With 'As It Was' Lyrics

Harry Styles has released 'As It Was'. Picture: Harry Styles/Alamy

Harry Styles' newest single 'As It Was' is finally out in the world! Here's the lyrical lowdown on bop that's given us the first taste of 'Harry's House'.

The moment we've all been waiting for is here, Harry Styles has released a new song – and it's a bop, of course.

The pop megastar announced in March that he would be kicking off his new era with 'As It Was', the lead single from his third studio album, 'Harry's House', which features the voice of his goddaughter.

Fans went into meltdown on April 1, when they got their first listen to the colourful synth-infused track that has marked the beginning of the HS3 album cycle.

We know it won't be long until an endless slew of Styles covers makes their way online, so let's delve deeper into the One Direction star's confessional lyricism.

Harry Styles has kicked off his 'Harry's House' era. Picture: Alamy

What is Harry's new song 'As It Was' about?

The jaunty anthem is the first taste of 'Harry's House' that Stylers have been treated to as it hints towards the beginning of an introspective and psychedelic album.

'As It Was' details an endless struggle that jumps from love woes to loneliness to nostalgia. It seems that the tune perfectly depicts the constant juggling of plates that unravels within a fast-paced lifestyle.

The track kicks off with a child saying 'C’mon Harry we want to say goodnight to you' before all the instruments come in...

Harry Styles dropped 'As It Was' on April 1. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

The song calls back to mega-hits that have come before it such as 'Golden', hailing from his critically acclaimed sophomore record 'Fine Line'. The latest drop continues the My Policeman actor's indie-pop sound that is now so iconic.

The choruses echos the sentiment 'You know it’s not the same as it was,' adding an aura of longing to an at-first upbeat sounding track.

Styles alludes to a former flame with the line 'Seems you cannot be replaced' and recounts advice he was told whilst he was single, "Harry you’re no good alone."

Well, Harry, we too won't be the same after hearing this tune!

'Harry's House' will be coming out on May 20. Picture: Harry Styles

Harry Styles' 'As It Was' full lyrics

(C’mon Harry we want to say goodnight to you)

Holding me back

Gravity’s holding me back

I want you to hold out the palm of your hand

Why don’t we leave it at that

Nothing to say

And everything gets in the way

Seems you cannot be replaced

And I'm the one who will stay

Oh oh oh

In this world

It’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

In this world

It’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

As it was

As it was

You know it’s not the same

Answer the phone

'Harry you’re no good alone

Why are you sitting at home on the floor

What kind of pills are you on'

Ringing the bell

Nobody’s coming to help

Your daddy loves by himself

He just wants to know what you’re well

Oh oh oh

In this world

It’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

In this world

It’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

As it was

As it was

You know it’s not the same

(Ad-libs)

As it was

You know it’s not the same as it was

As it was

As it was

