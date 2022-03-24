Harry Styles’ New Album Name ‘Harry’s House’ Given Seal Of Approval From Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell approves of Harry Styles' album name. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has named his new album ‘Harry’s House’ after a Joni Mitchell song, and the 70’s icon approves.

Joni Mitchell has given Harry Styles’ new album name ‘Harry’s House’ her seal of approval after he took inspiration from her 1975 song for his forthcoming creation.

Mitchell had a song called ‘Harry’s House/Centrepiece’ from her album ‘The Hissing of Summer Lawns’, about a failing marriage.

After days of rumours Harry had something to do with a website called You Are Home going viral, he finally announced his third EP is coming out on 20th May.

'Harry's House' comes out on 20th May. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

Joni Mitchell is one of Harry Styles' icons. Picture: Getty

He also revealed the edgy album cover, a scandi-inspired living room turned upside down with Harry – dressed in flares and an embroidered blouse – stood on the ceiling.

Joni was quick to publicly approve of the album name, writing on Twitter alongside his announcement: “Love the title.”

In a later tweet she shared the opening verse to her song: “Heatwaves on the runway / As the wheels set down / He takes his baggage off the carousel / He takes a taxi into town”

Fans are now wondering if there will be a Joni Mitchell collab on the album.

Harry Styles' next album comes out in May. Picture: Getty

love the title https://t.co/Pi8h5Jshgl — Joni Mitchell (@jonimitchell) March 23, 2022

The former One Direction singer is known to be a huge fan of Joni’s, telling Rolling Stone in 2019 his ‘Fine Line’ track ‘Canyon Moon’ was inspired by falling into ‘a pretty big Joni hole’.

Harry’s mentor and close friend Stevie Nicks, who was also inspired by Joni, said the song is her favourite on his 2019 album.

