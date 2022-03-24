Harry Styles’ New Album Name ‘Harry’s House’ Given Seal Of Approval From Joni Mitchell

24 March 2022, 11:17

Joni Mitchell approves of Harry Styles' album name
Joni Mitchell approves of Harry Styles' album name. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has named his new album ‘Harry’s House’ after a Joni Mitchell song, and the 70’s icon approves.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joni Mitchell has given Harry Styles’ new album name ‘Harry’s House’ her seal of approval after he took inspiration from her 1975 song for his forthcoming creation.

Mitchell had a song called ‘Harry’s House/Centrepiece’ from her album ‘The Hissing of Summer Lawns’, about a failing marriage.

Harry Styles You Are Home: The Meaning Behind The Clues And Link To 'Harry's House'

After days of rumours Harry had something to do with a website called You Are Home going viral, he finally announced his third EP is coming out on 20th May.

'Harry's House' comes out on 20th May
'Harry's House' comes out on 20th May. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter
Joni Mitchell is one of Harry Styles' icons
Joni Mitchell is one of Harry Styles' icons. Picture: Getty

He also revealed the edgy album cover, a scandi-inspired living room turned upside down with Harry – dressed in flares and an embroidered blouse – stood on the ceiling.

Joni was quick to publicly approve of the album name, writing on Twitter alongside his announcement: “Love the title.”

In a later tweet she shared the opening verse to her song: “Heatwaves on the runway / As the wheels set down / He takes his baggage off the carousel / He takes a taxi into town”

Fans are now wondering if there will be a Joni Mitchell collab on the album.

Harry Styles' next album comes out in May
Harry Styles' next album comes out in May. Picture: Getty

The former One Direction singer is known to be a huge fan of Joni’s, telling Rolling Stone in 2019 his ‘Fine Line’ track ‘Canyon Moon’ was inspired by falling into ‘a pretty big Joni hole’.

Harry’s mentor and close friend Stevie Nicks, who was also inspired by Joni, said the song is her favourite on his 2019 album.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Harry Styles has houses in New York and London

Where Does Harry Styles Live? The Many Homes Of The One Direction Star
Harry Styles has announced more dates to Love On Tour

Harry Styles Announces 2 Extra Stadium Dates To Love On Tour 2022
ITV and STV are joining together to stage a concert for Ukraine

Concert For Ukraine: Who Is Performing, How To Watch & Ticket Info
All the clues from the 'Harry's House' album cover

Everything Harry Styles' Album Cover Tells Us About HS3 So Far

Hot On Capital

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have been friends since meeting on set of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series

Olivia Rodrigo And Joshua Bassett: A Timeline From Friendship To Dating Rumours
Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott married? Here's why fans think they are

Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Married?

Bridgerton is set to have less sex scenes in season two

Why Are There Less Sex Scenes In Bridgerton Season 2?

Joshua Bassett was hospitalised after stress caused by internet trolls following the release of 'Drivers License' by Olivia Rodrigo

Joshua Bassett Hospitalised With Stress-Induced Heart Failure After Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ Was Released
What is Kylie Jenner's son's new name and why did she decide to change it?

What Is Kylie Jenner’s Son’s Name & Why Did She Change It?

Bridgerton season two is on Netflix from 25 March

What Time Does Bridgerton Season 2 Come Out On Netflix?

TV & Film