Harry Styles fans have uncovered a website called You Are Home which has now been linked to theories about his new album - here’s the lowdown on what’s going on.

Harry Styles fans have discovered a mysterious new website called YouAreHome.co which they think could be related to his highly-anticipated HS3 album.

The latest in Harry’s new album clues has been going viral online, with many theories circulating about what the website could mean and how it links to the upcoming album.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star has been teasing his new project via various mysterious clues over recent months, from a new colour scheme signifying a new era to his alleged secret TikTok account.

But what exactly is You Are Home all about and how does it link to Harry’s new album?

Here are all of the clues and what they mean…

the door is open, come on in — You Are Home (@youarehome) March 19, 2022

What is You Are Home? Picture: YouAreHome.co

What is You Are Home?

The website YouAreHome.co simply leads users to an image of door - but when hover your mouse over it, it opens slightly to reveal a glimpse of one of three patterns.

The pattern appears to change every day at 4pm in the UK and is accompanied by a tweet from the YouAreHome Twitter account, which tweets out cryptic words that may or may not be lyrics from Haz’s upcoming album…

Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that the images correlate to book covers, which even match to books Harry has been spotted reading!

Glimpses of YouAreHome started appearing in several ads in newspapers across the world, and have now escalated to the depths of TikTok, with fans noticing many similarities between the aesthetics and Harry’s new era themes.

Everything you need to know about You Are Home and the link to Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

The past weeks, mysterious ads have appeared in newspapers around the world alongside an even more mysterious website: https://t.co/KT8pOwSfQv



Could this be related to HS3? Share your thoughts 🧐 pic.twitter.com/STQG8xYH8d — HSD (@hsdaily) March 18, 2022

some people have been saying that this is the artist behind the youarehome ads. you can see the styles are very similar and it would make sense since she's following harry on instagram (and he's one of her recent follows 🧐) pic.twitter.com/u89PIz99Km — val (@stylesfeature) March 15, 2022

Is You Are Home actually connected to Harry Styles’ new album?

It goes without saying that Harry hasn’t confirmed the correlation, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorising before.

Also, let’s not forget the entire Eroda era, which began as nothing but clues and grew into a huge part of his ‘Fine Line’ era.

If that’s not all believable enough, some fans have even noticed that the artist behind the ads creates similar styles to YouAreHome’s - and she recently followed the My Policeman star!

It’s all a lot to take in - we know - but after a few deep dives into the theory, it starts to get more and more convincing…

Keep an eye on this page for more updates on YouAreHome and the clues leading up to HS3!

