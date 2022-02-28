Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced They’ve Discovered His Secret TikTok Account

Harry Styles fans think they've uncovered the mystery of his secret TikTok account. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles’ fans appear to have managed to solve all the clues leading to the singer’s TikTok account.

Possibly one of the biggest Harry Styles mysteries of 2022 so far - does Haz have a secret TikTok account?

Just last week, fans gathered online to share screenshots and theories of a mystery TikTok account owned by the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star himself after a pap shot of him went viral, where he was holding his unlocked phone.

On the screen, it appears to show a (very grainy) TikTok profile with two posts already uploaded, and although there were days of trying to solve the mystery and sharing clues online, fans now think they’ve cracked the case.

Thanks to a viral TikTok and a thread on Twitter - here’s a brief explainer on how fans think they've managed to uncover Harry’s secret account.

Does Harry Styles have a secret TikTok account? Picture: Alamy

The account in question goes by the username @suemonella and now has six videos uploaded, but only would’ve had two at the time Harry’s unlocked screen went viral, fitting the narrative of the mystery TikTok.

Also, the colours of the first two videos appear to be similar to the ones seen on the zoomed-in snaps of the My Policeman star.

If that wasn’t convincing enough (aside from the punny name, also), fans noticed a new video uploaded is about band Wolf Alice, who just so happen to be supporting the ‘Adore You’ singer on his upcoming European tour dates.

Another video shows recording plaques for ‘Watermelon Sugar’ - and if you look very closely at the TikTok, you can see a piece of paper with the words ‘HS3 announcement video’ alongside it.

HARRY STYLES TIKTOK DEBUT - A THREAD 🧵 pic.twitter.com/LnakotS6Vl — Cara 🧜‍♀️ RT fanprjct in 📌 PLS (@kiwi28cake) February 25, 2022

Harry Styles fans noticed an announcement about HS3 in the TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Fans are convinced that the TikTok is just a promo tool, however, in order for Stylers to have access to new information about Harry’s upcoming music.

He was recently spotted filming for a brand new music video, which fans think is for the track ‘Duvet’ - as he was spotted in a huge bed outside of Buckingham Palace shooting the video.

Well done, Harry fans - if this is true, we’re proud of your investigative skills!

