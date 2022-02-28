Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced They’ve Discovered His Secret TikTok Account

28 February 2022, 15:25 | Updated: 28 February 2022, 16:31

Harry Styles fans think they've uncovered the mystery of his secret TikTok account
Harry Styles fans think they've uncovered the mystery of his secret TikTok account. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ fans appear to have managed to solve all the clues leading to the singer’s TikTok account.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Possibly one of the biggest Harry Styles mysteries of 2022 so far - does Haz have a secret TikTok account?

Just last week, fans gathered online to share screenshots and theories of a mystery TikTok account owned by the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star himself after a pap shot of him went viral, where he was holding his unlocked phone.

Will One Direction Get Back Together In 2022?

On the screen, it appears to show a (very grainy) TikTok profile with two posts already uploaded, and although there were days of trying to solve the mystery and sharing clues online, fans now think they’ve cracked the case.

Thanks to a viral TikTok and a thread on Twitter - here’s a brief explainer on how fans think they've managed to uncover Harry’s secret account.

Does Harry Styles have a secret TikTok account?
Does Harry Styles have a secret TikTok account? Picture: Alamy

The account in question goes by the username @suemonella and now has six videos uploaded, but only would’ve had two at the time Harry’s unlocked screen went viral, fitting the narrative of the mystery TikTok.

Also, the colours of the first two videos appear to be similar to the ones seen on the zoomed-in snaps of the My Policeman star.

If that wasn’t convincing enough (aside from the punny name, also), fans noticed a new video uploaded is about band Wolf Alice, who just so happen to be supporting the ‘Adore You’ singer on his upcoming European tour dates.

Another video shows recording plaques for ‘Watermelon Sugar’ - and if you look very closely at the TikTok, you can see a piece of paper with the words ‘HS3 announcement video’ alongside it.

Harry Styles fans noticed an announcement about HS3 in the TikTok
Harry Styles fans noticed an announcement about HS3 in the TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Fans are convinced that the TikTok is just a promo tool, however, in order for Stylers to have access to new information about Harry’s upcoming music.

He was recently spotted filming for a brand new music video, which fans think is for the track ‘Duvet’ - as he was spotted in a huge bed outside of Buckingham Palace shooting the video.

Well done, Harry fans - if this is true, we’re proud of your investigative skills!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is Jacob Elordi dating in 2021?

Who Is Jacob Elordi’s Girlfriend? His Exes And Dating History Revealed

What to expect from Olivia Rodrigo's second album...

Everything Fans Want To See From Olivia Rodrigo’s Second Album

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

The real-life people that inspired the Inventing Anna cast

The Inventing Anna Cast: Are All The Characters Based On Real People?

All the details on season 3 of Euphoria

Will There Be Euphoria Season 3? From Cast To Release Date

Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens reunited at the 2022 SAG Awards

Selena Gomez And Vanessa Hudgens Just Had The Cutest Disney Reunion

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star