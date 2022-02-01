How Much Is Harry Styles Set To Make From His Stadium Tour?

Harry Styles is to make some serious cash from his tour. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles' Love On Tour sold out almost instantly – how much will the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer make from the high-in-demand stadium tour?

Harry Styles announced his 2022 Love On Tour shows earlier this month – and everyone wanted to get their hands on tickets!

The UK, European and South American legs of his tour went on sale last week, with the pre-sale even causing ticketing sites to glitch!

The pop sensation is gearing up for 34 shows around the globe between June and December, with tickets selling out in record time, many fans have been left hoping for more dates to be added.

Love On Tour is the ex-One Direction member's second solo world tour, supporting his critically acclaimed sophomore album, 'Fine Line'.

But how much will Harry make from the hotly-anticipated slew of shows?

Harry Styles is set to earn millions from his next tour. Picture: Alamy

Harry wrapped the US Love On Tour late-last year, which saw the star complete 42 concerts from September to November.

According to Billboard, the American rendition of the tour earned an eyewatering $94.7 million with 719,000 tickets sold!

On average the pop star was earning an estimated $2.25 million every night.

With the 2022 extension of the tour, Styles could be banking somewhere around $76.5 million from his upcoming 34 performances.

Fans theorise that he will add even more dates to his string of performances after he announced two extra bonus nights last week to meet demands.

Harry Styles has over 30 shows scheduled for 2022. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles will be touring for seven months. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

Ticketmaster’s UK website crashed due to queues of over 50,000 as everyone tried to get their hands on the highly-coveted tickets.

The official Twitter account for the site posted: "It seems @Harry_Styles has exceeded everyone’s expectations and ticket outlets are currently down under unprecedented demand."

That's the power of Harry!

