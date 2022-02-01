How Much Is Harry Styles Set To Make From His Stadium Tour?

1 February 2022, 14:33 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 15:36

Harry Styles is to make some serious cash from his tour
Harry Styles is to make some serious cash from his tour. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles' Love On Tour sold out almost instantly – how much will the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer make from the high-in-demand stadium tour?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles announced his 2022 Love On Tour shows earlier this month – and everyone wanted to get their hands on tickets!

The UK, European and South American legs of his tour went on sale last week, with the pre-sale even causing ticketing sites to glitch!

Harry Styles On Track To Break Record As First Solo X Factor Star To Sell Out Stadium Tour

The pop sensation is gearing up for 34 shows around the globe between June and December, with tickets selling out in record time, many fans have been left hoping for more dates to be added.

Love On Tour is the ex-One Direction member's second solo world tour, supporting his critically acclaimed sophomore album, 'Fine Line'.

But how much will Harry make from the hotly-anticipated slew of shows?

Harry Styles is set to earn millions from his next tour
Harry Styles is set to earn millions from his next tour. Picture: Alamy

Harry wrapped the US Love On Tour late-last year, which saw the star complete 42 concerts from September to November.

According to Billboard, the American rendition of the tour earned an eyewatering $94.7 million with 719,000 tickets sold!

On average the pop star was earning an estimated $2.25 million every night.

With the 2022 extension of the tour, Styles could be banking somewhere around $76.5 million from his upcoming 34 performances.

Fans theorise that he will add even more dates to his string of performances after he announced two extra bonus nights last week to meet demands.

Harry Styles has over 30 shows scheduled for 2022
Harry Styles has over 30 shows scheduled for 2022. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles will be touring for seven months
Harry Styles will be touring for seven months. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

Ticketmaster’s UK website crashed due to queues of over 50,000 as everyone tried to get their hands on the highly-coveted tickets.

The official Twitter account for the site posted: "It seems @Harry_Styles has exceeded everyone’s expectations and ticket outlets are currently down under unprecedented demand."

That's the power of Harry!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Mae Miller might be a bigger Harry Styles fan than the rest of us

WATCH: Mae Muller Might Be A Bigger Harry Styles Fan Than All Of Us

Hailey Baldwin shared her favourite easy recipe to TikTok

Everyone Is Obsessed With Hailey Bieber's 'Pizza Toast' On TikTok

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray jetted to Jamaica at the end of January

People Think Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Andre Gray Are Getting Married During Jamaica Holiday

Lily James and Sebastian James had an incredible transformation when filming for Pam & Tommy

Inside Lily James & Sebastian Stan’s Incredible Transformation For Pam & Tommy

Inside the TikTok hack we all need

Here's How You Can Find A Lost TikTok Video – Inside The Viral Hack

Olivia Rodrigo shot to stardom in 2021 after her debut single 'Drivers License' went to number one

Who Is Olivia Rodrigo? Everything You Really Need To Know About The 'Drivers License' Singer

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star