Harry Styles Fans Try To Uncover His ‘Secret’ TikTok Account

21 February 2022, 12:51

Harry Styles fans are convinced he has a secret TikTok account
Harry Styles fans are convinced he has a secret TikTok account. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles fans have been doing their own investigation into whether the pop star has a secret TikTok account…

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Does Harry Styles have a secret TikTok account? Fans think so!

Gone are the days of having the luxury of seeing the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star sharing frequent posts on social media, like back in his One Direction days.

Harry Styles Interacts With Fans While Filming Music Video Outside Buckingham Palace

These days, we are treated to a rare post now and again - understandably, as Harry is so busy being the Love On Tour man as well as an established actor and business owner for his 'Pleasing' nail polish line!

But that hasn’t stopped fans from becoming convinced that Haz may be on socials more than we thought - but as a fellow lurker…

Fans are convinced that Harry Styles has a secret TikTok account
Fans are convinced that Harry Styles has a secret TikTok account. Picture: Alamy

A fan TikTok account - @ava.tpwk94 - has given us the special task of trying to unfold whether Mr Styles does, indeed, have a secret TikTok account after a photo of Harry walking with his phone unlocked has gone viral.

The screen of Harry’s phone is pretty visible (although, slightly grainy) and appears to show a TikTok profile with two videos already uploaded.

Despite our great zooming skills, we still can’t make out the username, though.

Does Harry Styles have a secret TikTok account?
Does Harry Styles have a secret TikTok account? Picture: Getty

Fans have even taken to Twitter to try to solve the mystery, with many emotional that they’ll never get to experience Haz’s burner account.

Some even chanced a guess that the account in question could’ve been Harry’s ‘Pleasing’ account - but others made the point that his business account has a complete profile, whereas the 'Adore You' star is yet to upload a profile picture.

The mystery remains unsolved, as of now, but make sure to remember Harry may be watching your TikToks!

