Harry Styles Announces 2 Extra Stadium Dates To Love On Tour 2022

Harry Styles has announced more dates to Love On Tour. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has announced two more dates to his UK Love On Tour.

After tickets for Harry Styles 2022 tour flew at the pre-sales, he's added even more dates to Love On Tour!

The 'Fine Line' hitmaker announced the UK and Europe tour last week, hitting up stadiums this year after cancelling his original dates planned for arenas way back in 2019.

Things were of course repeatedly postponed due to you-know-what, but it looks like 2022 may finally be the year for UK Harry fans.

Harry Styles is bringing Love On Tour to the UK. Picture: Getty

The dates Harry's added are:

16th June – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

19th June – London, Wembley Stadium.

Harry fans took over Twitter this week as tickets became available, after they had their tickets to the original arena tour refunded.

The US were treated to live shows by the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer last year when he hit the road with 'Love On Tour' and the pop icon is returning to the motherland for concerts in London, Manchester and Glasgow later this year, with special guest Mitski.

On Saturday 11 June Harry will be taking over Glasgow's Ibrox Stadium before hitting up Manchester on 15 June.

On 18 June he'll light up Wembley Stadium for the first of two nights at the iconic venue.