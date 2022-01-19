Who Is Mitski? The Lowdown On The Singer Joining Harry Styles' Love On Tour UK Shows

19 January 2022, 15:54

Meet singer-songwriter Mitski, who will be joining Harry Styles during his Love On Tour UK shows
Meet singer-songwriter Mitski, who will be joining Harry Styles during his Love On Tour UK shows. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Mitski is the lucky special guest who will be opening Harry Styles’ Love On Tour UK shows in 2022.

Harry Styles is bringing Love On Tour to the UK - and he’s bringing along singer-songwriter, Mitski!

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star confirmed new dates for his UK, European and South American shows this year, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Harry Styles Announces UK Stadium Tour Dates – All The Latest On Venues, Tickets & More

After seeing the former One Direction star throw a string of magical shows in North America for the first leg of his Love On Tour shows, it’s safe to say we’ve been waiting for his return to the homeland for quite some time.

Now that he’s finally coming to tour in the UK, let’s take a look at the lucky lady and talented artist who is supporting him throughout his British tour dates; Mitski.

Harry Styles confirmed his new Love On Tour UK dates
Harry Styles confirmed his new Love On Tour UK dates. Picture: Getty
Get to know singer-songwriter, Mitski
Get to know singer-songwriter, Mitski. Picture: Getty

Who is Harry Styles’ support act Mitski?

Mitski Miyawaki - known on stage as Mitski - is a Japanese-American singer-songwriter.

The 31-year-old star has already released five albums since she first started dropping music in 2012.

The hitmaker makes indie rock/folk punk music and her new album ‘Laurel Hell’ is set to drop on February 4th - just in time to take some of her new bops on tour with Harry this summer!

Mitski is joining Harry Styles on his UK string of Love On Tour dates
Mitski is joining Harry Styles on his UK string of Love On Tour dates. Picture: Getty

What are Mitski’s most popular songs?

Mitski already has some huge hits under her belt, including tracks such as ‘Washing Machine Heart’, ‘Love Me More’ and ‘Nobody’.

It’s uncertain which songs she’ll be performing on tour with Harry, but we’re sure she’ll get the crowd going either way!

