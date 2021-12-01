Harry Styles Thanks Fans After Last Love On Tour Show

Harry Styles had the sweetest message to fans after his final show. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles posted the sweetest dedication post as he wrapped up Love On Tour – here's what he had to say...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles' string of Love On Tour shows has sadly come to a close!

The critically-acclaimed arena tour kicked off in September, with Harry singing up a storm across the United States.

Harry Styles’ LA House Got A Casual Mention In Selling Sunset

The concerts made way for iconic moment after iconic moment from the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer, from One Direction throwbacks to adorable family moments...

Here's what Harry had to say to his fans now that the tour has ended.

Harry Styles Love On Tour came to an end in November. Picture: Getty

His last concert took place at the UBS Arena in New York City on November 28, closing the show with the crowd-pleaser 'Kiwi'.

Harry announced to the audience of 17,000: "This is the last song of the entire tour."

The pop sensation took to his social media pages to share the love as he rounded off a whopping 42 performances!

The 27-year-old affectionately wrote: "Thank you for 42 special nights. It’s been a privilege to play for you the last few months."

Harry Styles bids his Love On Tour shows farewell. Picture: Getty

This tour felt like the celebration of coming back together. I won’t ever forget it. Thank you all so much for the love, I’ll see you very soon. Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 30, 2021

Love On Tour marked a big return to the stage for the star, as his last large collection of shows were in 2018 as with his first debut, Harry Styles: Live on Tour.

"This tour felt like the celebration of coming back together."

Of course, in classic Harry fashion, he thanked "the band, the crew, and everyone working on this tour" – it really does take a village to put on such an electric show!

The Pleasing brand owner shared words of love with his Stylers: "To the fans, and everyone who came to see these shows, I thank you. You made them everything they were, and I’ve never felt so genuinely supported."

"I can’t say it enough, you’re unbelievable," – okay now we're crying!

He capped off the emotional post by writing: "Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all. H."

We can only hope the mega-star gets back to the stage soon...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital