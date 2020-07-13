Harry Styles Kiwi Meaning: Fans Speculate About Who The Song Is About

Harry Styles's song Kiwi has always had fans wondering who it is about. Picture: YouTube Harry Styles Vevo

The meaning of Harry Styles's Kiwi has always sent fans wild, so who is he singing about, and what relation does the music video have?

'Kiwi' is one of Harry Styles's most beloved songs, born from his debut self-titled solo album in 2017, and despite its cutesy title, is a powerful, rock-fuelled song that fans are desperate to know the true meaning of.

The latest theory put forward says Kiwi is about Kendall Jenner with a hidden message in the title.. so let's take a look.

The song's lyrics are about a wild woman who sends the singer crazy, with punchy and eyebrow raising lyrics that have had fans speculation about who the song is about ever since its release- and a quirky music video that has people wondering about its link to the song.

So, who on earth is Harry singing about in Kiwi?

Kiwi meaning and Kendall Jenner link

A recent theory is claiming the song is about his ex, Kendall Jenner, with 'Kiwi' standing for 'Kendall I wasn't interested', with fans rushing to Twitter to discuss this latest 'revelation'.

Harry has confirmed some of the tracks from the album are indeed about Kendall, refusing to say which during a game of 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' with the supermodel, so, it could be true.

Latest theory says Kiwi is about Kendall Jenner. Picture: Twitter

However, Haz has also explicitly said the song came around after joking around with an idea and a whole lot of energy he had to put into the track, so it seems the Kendall theory may be nothing more than that.

The song is about a mystery girl who has not only turned Harry's head, but made him completely lost it altogether, with lyrics including, "She's driving me crazy, but I'm into it, but I'm into it/ It's getting crazy, I think I'm losing it, I think I'm losing it."

'Kiwi' has long since been the nickname for a New Zealander, which one of his rumoured exes, Georgia Fowler is, but seeing as they haven't been linked since 2015, many are a little dubious he wrote the song about the model.

Kiwi music video

The highly stylised music video to Kiwi sees kids go to battle with one another in an intense cake-themed food fight which Harry eventually joins.

Many have wondered what the link between the song and the video are, and one of the most popular answers about where the idea for the video came from has shed some light on its meaning.

They wrote: "Okay so I saw a video on tiktok and someone was wondering the video's relation with the song and after some research they came to this."

"They googled the biggest event or issue that happened in 2017 and it said that a baker refused to bake a cake for 2 gay people in order not to raise children about this whole gay thing, cuz they're still young, so the person thought that this was Harry's reply to the whole issue conveying the message that it's just cake and it's not a big deal to children."

"Credits to whoever did that research I forgot who the owner of the video was sorry."

Kiwi lyrics

She worked her way through a cheap pack of cigarettes

Hard liquor mixed with a bit of intellect

And all the boys, they were saying they were into it

Such a pretty face, on a pretty neck

She's driving me crazy, but I'm into it, but I'm into it

I'm kind of into it

It's getting crazy, I think I'm losing it, I think I'm losing it

Oh, I think she said "I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business" (it's none of your, it' none of your)

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your, it's none of your"

It's New York, baby, always jacked up

Holland Tunnel for a nose, it's always backed up

When she's alone, she goes home to a cactus

In a black dress, she's such an actress

Driving me crazy, but I'm into it, but I'm into it

I'm kind of into it

It's getting crazy, I think I'm losing it, I think I'm losing it

Oh, I think she said "I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business" (it's none of your, it' none of your)

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your, it's none of your"

She sits beside me like a silhouette

Hard candy dripping on me 'til my feet are wet

And now she's all over me, it's like I paid for it (cha-ching)

It's like I paid for it, I'm gonna pay for this

It's none of your, it's none of your

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

(It's none of your, none of your)

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

(It's none of your, none of your)

