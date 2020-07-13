Harry Styles Slid Into Real Housewives Star Lisa Rinna’s DMs & Made Her Birthday

13 July 2020, 12:35

Harry Styles sent Lisa Rinna a sweet birthday message.
Harry Styles sent Lisa Rinna a sweet birthday message. Picture: PA images

Harry Styles wished Lisa Rinna happy birthday on Instagram.

Harry Styles made Lisa Rinna’s birthday extra special when he slid into her DMs with a sweet message.

The One Direction singer’s message read: “HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYYYY. Hope you have a wonderful one. H.”

Harry Styles Apparently Paid His Tour Crew’s Salaries After Postponing Love On Tour

Harry slid into Lisa's DMs on her birthday.
Harry slid into Lisa's DMs on her birthday. Picture: instagram

Lisa, who is best known for appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, shared a screenshot of the message on her Instagram Story.

She captioned it: “I mean…..”

Can we all just take a moment to imagine what it must feel like to check your notifications and read ‘@harrystyles has sent you a message’. We would die.

Fans have been reacting to the sweet gesture, with one writing: “Lisa Rinna on her Instagram stories. To be honest, I don’t understand why I freak out over Harry Styles being a normal person, but I do hahahahha.”

Another added: “Harry Styles dming Lisa Rinna gives me so much hope for this year lol.”

Others were just happy to see Harry is being active on the platform.

“So, @Harry_Styles is active and uses his profile and DMs,” wrote one.

Lisa has long been a fan of Harry Styles and often posts videos of herself dancing to his songs.

It's the friendship we never knew we needed!

