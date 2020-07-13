Harry Styles Slid Into Real Housewives Star Lisa Rinna’s DMs & Made Her Birthday

Harry Styles sent Lisa Rinna a sweet birthday message. Picture: PA images

Harry Styles wished Lisa Rinna happy birthday on Instagram.

Harry Styles made Lisa Rinna’s birthday extra special when he slid into her DMs with a sweet message.

The One Direction singer’s message read: “HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYYYY. Hope you have a wonderful one. H.”

Harry slid into Lisa's DMs on her birthday. Picture: instagram

Lisa, who is best known for appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, shared a screenshot of the message on her Instagram Story.

She captioned it: “I mean…..”

Can we all just take a moment to imagine what it must feel like to check your notifications and read ‘@harrystyles has sent you a message’. We would die.

Fans have been reacting to the sweet gesture, with one writing: “Lisa Rinna on her Instagram stories. To be honest, I don’t understand why I freak out over Harry Styles being a normal person, but I do hahahahha.”

Another added: “Harry Styles dming Lisa Rinna gives me so much hope for this year lol.”

Others were just happy to see Harry is being active on the platform.

“So, @Harry_Styles is active and uses his profile and DMs,” wrote one.

Lisa has long been a fan of Harry Styles and often posts videos of herself dancing to his songs.

It's the friendship we never knew we needed!

