Harry Styles Slid Into Real Housewives Star Lisa Rinna’s DMs & Made Her Birthday
13 July 2020, 12:35
Harry Styles wished Lisa Rinna happy birthday on Instagram.
Harry Styles made Lisa Rinna’s birthday extra special when he slid into her DMs with a sweet message.
The One Direction singer’s message read: “HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYYYY. Hope you have a wonderful one. H.”
Harry Styles Apparently Paid His Tour Crew’s Salaries After Postponing Love On Tour
Lisa, who is best known for appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, shared a screenshot of the message on her Instagram Story.
She captioned it: “I mean…..”
Can we all just take a moment to imagine what it must feel like to check your notifications and read ‘@harrystyles has sent you a message’. We would die.
Fans have been reacting to the sweet gesture, with one writing: “Lisa Rinna on her Instagram stories. To be honest, I don’t understand why I freak out over Harry Styles being a normal person, but I do hahahahha.”
Another added: “Harry Styles dming Lisa Rinna gives me so much hope for this year lol.”
Others were just happy to see Harry is being active on the platform.
“So, @Harry_Styles is active and uses his profile and DMs,” wrote one.
Lisa has long been a fan of Harry Styles and often posts videos of herself dancing to his songs.
It's the friendship we never knew we needed!
> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!