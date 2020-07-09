Harry Styles Apparently Paid His Tour Crew’s Salaries After Postponing Love On Tour

Harry Styles postponed his 2020 tour to next year. Picture: PA

Harry Styles has apparently paid his core tour crew’s salaries for the duration of what would have been a string of dates until the end of 2020.

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour was postponed until 2021 earlier this year due to the global pandemic.

However, worldwide cancellations of thousands of planned events has led to the unemployment of a huge number of jobs for those who work behind the scenes of live performances.

Harry is the good news reel we all need in our lives right now and, continuing his spread of positivity, the star has apparently supported the core crew of his tour production by paying their salaries for what would have been the entire tour.

While it may be a theory sparked by Harry’s loyal fan base online, one Styler claimed the singer “took the hit” of the crew’s impending unemployment.

In a conversation had over Bumble, one fan’s date told them: “Even though they had to cancel all of the shows that Harry took the hit and paid his core crew the salary for the entirety of what the tour would have been.”

They claimed a friend of theirs is Harry’s “lighting director.”

The fan sharing the screenshot reminded followers: “I cannot 100 per cent confirm whether this is true or false.”

CapitalFM.com has contacted a representative for Harry to provide a comment.

alright i’m only gonna say this once so listen up https://t.co/XouNaDiTXu — kate (@niallvoI6) July 8, 2020

While it’s not yet been confirmed if Harry is financially supporting his tour crew, we wouldn’t be surprised if the One Direction star has made such a gesture.

His slogan is, after all, ‘treat people with kindness.’

The ‘Adore You’ singer said in March ‘the safety of tour crew, fans and everyone else around the world’ is a priority of his, and fans will be able to use their 2020 dated tickets for the rescheduled 2021 shows.

Harry was meant to be embarking on a string of dates in North America in August after touring across Europe, but instead has been making music at home throughout lockdown.

