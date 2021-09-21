Harry Styles Recreated Fans' Favourite One Direction Touring Moment

Harry Styles gave fans the ultimate One Direction tour throwback. Picture: Getty/Harry Styles/Instagram

By Capital FM

Harry Styles gave One Direction fans the cutest throwback moment in his most recent Love On Tour concert...

Harry Styles' return to touring is the gift that keeps on giving!

The 27-year-old mega-star went back on the road in September with his hotly anticipated string of shows for Love On Tour, and now he's including a little nod to One Direction.

Since his concert comeback, a string of iconic stage moments soon followed – including a rendition of 'What Makes You Beautiful' – but his latest 1D throwback might be our favourite....

Here's why fans are reeling about the moment online!

Harry Styles is back on the road with Love On Tour. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

The 'Golden' singer skyrocketed the crowd's nostalgia as he performed one of his classic on-stage lines, everyone was ecstatic to hear "it's a family show" once more.

As the show began, Harry explained the orientation of his unique stage design to the audience, saying: "Some of the time you will have my face. Some of the time you will have my bottom."

The star flirtily quipped: "If you have a preference please feel free to make it known."

Harry Styles recreates One Direction moments on stage. Picture: Getty

DC, you were amazing. Thank you for such a warm welcome back. Hope to see you again soon. See you soon Detroit. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 20, 2021

Styles continued: "Don't worry, it's a family show...", fans instantly erupted in screams as the Don't Worry Darling actor said the familiar phrase.

He completed his classic motto, "or is it?" – to which the crowd freaked out!

Of course, an avalanche of fans took to social media to gush over the exciting moment.

DONT WORRY ITS A FAMILY SHOW OR IS IT?????? HARRY STYLES VOCÊ QUER ME MATAR???? pic.twitter.com/QTVe15ihuU — vivis tá off (@vivistommo) September 21, 2021

One Twitter user wrote: "IT'S NOT A HARRY STYLES TOUR IF HE DOESN'T SAY "IT'S A FAMILY SHOW OR IS IT" AT LEAST ONCE [sic]."

Another Styler tweeted: "DID I JUST EXPERIENCE HARRY STYLES SAYING “IT’S A FAMILY SHOW…. OR IS IT?????” IN 2021?? YES. YES I DID [sic]."

DID I JUST EXPERIENCE HARRY STYLES SAYING “IT’S A FAMILY SHOW…. OR IS IT?????” IN 2021?? YES. YES I DID. — ★ kenzy ᥫ᭡‘s daisy (@sk8rlousgf) September 21, 2021

“IT’S A FAMILY SHOW!…OR IS IT?” now you tell me Harry Styles pic.twitter.com/oVDgWL22y4 — paula (@harryseingblind) September 21, 2021

It's well-known among fans that Harry used to deliver these lines to stadium audiences all the way back to the early days of One Direction.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' songwriter has kept the phrase in his on-stage lexicon from his boyband days to his solo era!

Audiences have come to expect the cheeky expression but due to Harry's long stint away from touring he's been unable to deliver the 1D reference... unti now!

