Harry Styles Recreated Fans' Favourite One Direction Touring Moment

21 September 2021, 11:04

Harry Styles gave fans the ultimate One Direction tour throwback
Harry Styles gave fans the ultimate One Direction tour throwback. Picture: Getty/Harry Styles/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles gave One Direction fans the cutest throwback moment in his most recent Love On Tour concert...

Harry Styles' return to touring is the gift that keeps on giving!

The 27-year-old mega-star went back on the road in September with his hotly anticipated string of shows for Love On Tour, and now he's including a little nod to One Direction.

All The Signs Harry Styles’ Fans Are Taking To Love On Tour Shows

Since his concert comeback, a string of iconic stage moments soon followed – including a rendition of 'What Makes You Beautiful' – but his latest 1D throwback might be our favourite....

Here's why fans are reeling about the moment online!

Harry Styles is back on the road with Love On Tour
Harry Styles is back on the road with Love On Tour. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

The 'Golden' singer skyrocketed the crowd's nostalgia as he performed one of his classic on-stage lines, everyone was ecstatic to hear "it's a family show" once more.

As the show began, Harry explained the orientation of his unique stage design to the audience, saying: "Some of the time you will have my face. Some of the time you will have my bottom."

The star flirtily quipped: "If you have a preference please feel free to make it known."

Harry Styles recreates One Direction moments on stage
Harry Styles recreates One Direction moments on stage. Picture: Getty

Styles continued: "Don't worry, it's a family show...", fans instantly erupted in screams as the Don't Worry Darling actor said the familiar phrase.

He completed his classic motto, "or is it?" – to which the crowd freaked out!

Of course, an avalanche of fans took to social media to gush over the exciting moment.

One Twitter user wrote: "IT'S NOT A HARRY STYLES TOUR IF HE DOESN'T SAY "IT'S A FAMILY SHOW OR IS IT" AT LEAST ONCE [sic]."

Another Styler tweeted: "DID I JUST EXPERIENCE HARRY STYLES SAYING “IT’S A FAMILY SHOW…. OR IS IT?????” IN 2021?? YES. YES I DID [sic]."

It's well-known among fans that Harry used to deliver these lines to stadium audiences all the way back to the early days of One Direction.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' songwriter has kept the phrase in his on-stage lexicon from his boyband days to his solo era!

Audiences have come to expect the cheeky expression but due to Harry's long stint away from touring he's been unable to deliver the 1D reference... unti now!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Little Mix have amassed an incredible fortune

How Much Are Little Mix Worth? Net Worth Of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Little Mix

Who is Jade Thirlwall's boyfriend Jordan Stephens?

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens' Relationship

Little Mix

Shawn Mendes was asked about Harry Styles in a lie-detector challenge

Fans React After Shawn Mendes Says He’s ‘Nicer Than Harry Styles’

Who is Mimi Keene?

Who Is Sex Education's Mimi Keene? All The Details On The Actress Who Plays Ruby

The rare snap of Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and baby Khai has sent fans into meltdown

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's Rare Photo With Baby Khai Has Us In Our Feels

The Wanted had their first show in seven years

The Wanted Share Sweet Hug With Tom Parker As Band Make Emotional Return To The Stage

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him