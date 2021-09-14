Are Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Singing In The Don’t Worry, Darling Trailer?

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh can be heard singing on the DWD teaser. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh not only gave us one steamy Don’t Worry, Darling trailer, they’ve blessed our ears with their vocals too.

Olivia Wilde dropped the Don’t Worry, Darling teaser trailer this week and the 11-second clip was everything we hoped it would be.

Florence Pugh looks every inch the suspicious 50’s housewife in the teaser, before having a steamy make-out session with Harry Styles.

But after we got over the kiss we realised it actually sounds like the two main stars providing the eery vocals over the top.

Olivia Wilde is the director behind Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Florence is singing while it sounds like Harry is the one – rather creepily – humming.

As soon as fans clocked their Hollywood idols were behind the backing track, they filled Twitter with some hilarious reactions.

“Florence and harry singing together what if i passed away,” one Harry stan tweeted.

“Harry and Florence singing together in the Dont Worry Darling trailer is too iconic I genuinely didn’t know how to handle that,” commented another.

Gemma Chan is in the cast of Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Chris Pine also stars in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

“I KNEW IT WAS FLORENCE WHO WAS SINGING IN THE TEASER BUT NOT THAT HARRY IS HUMMING AT THE SAME TIME AND NOW THAT I HEAR IT IM LITERALLY DEAD,” added one very calm fan.

Just from the short trailer Olivia Wilde posted it looks like Don’t Worry, Darling will be a cinema smash.

Fans also got a first look at Chris Pine in the trailer, but we’re yet to see what Olivia, Gemma Chan and Dita Von Teese look like as their on-screen characters.

The movie is due for release in September 2022.

