Your Guide To Harry Styles’ Love On Tour Set List

Everything you need to know about Harry Styles' Love On Tour setlist. Picture: Getty/HarryStyles

By Capital FM

All the songs that are included in Harry Styles’ Love On Tour setlist.

Harry Styles’ Love On Tour is finally underway after he gave fans the evening of a lifetime with his opening show in Vegas.

Fans had been waiting for what felt like forever to hear his hits live such as ‘Watermelon Sugar’, ‘Adore You’ and even One Direction’s ‘What Makes You Beautiful’, which is just tradition at this point!

Love On Tour is the tour set to accompany Haz's 'Fine Line' album, which is his second solo project to have dropped back in 2019.

Harry Styles' Fans React After One Direction's ‘Olivia’ Plays At Love On Tour Show

Harry Styles' Love On Tour has begun. Picture: Getty

So, it goes without saying that some of his biggest and most recent bops will feature at his live shows.

But which songs are included in Harry’s setlist?

Here’s the lowdown on Harry’s Love On Tour set list, so get your playlists ready…

Harry Styles has started his Love On Tour tour dates. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles' Love On Tour performance set list. Picture: Twitter

Harry Styles full Love On Tour set list:

Golden

Carolina

Adore You

Only Angel

She

Two Ghosts / Falling

Sunflower Vol 6

Woman

Cherry

Lights Up

Canyon Moon

Treat People With Kindness

What Makes You Beautiful

Fine Line

Sign Of The Times

Watermelon Sugar

Kiwi

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital