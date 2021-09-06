Your Guide To Harry Styles’ Love On Tour Set List

6 September 2021, 16:17

Everything you need to know about Harry Styles' Love On Tour setlist
All the songs that are included in Harry Styles’ Love On Tour setlist.

Harry StylesLove On Tour is finally underway after he gave fans the evening of a lifetime with his opening show in Vegas.

Fans had been waiting for what felt like forever to hear his hits live such as ‘Watermelon Sugar’, ‘Adore You’ and even One Direction’s ‘What Makes You Beautiful’, which is just tradition at this point!

Love On Tour is the tour set to accompany Haz's 'Fine Line' album, which is his second solo project to have dropped back in 2019.

Harry Styles' Fans React After One Direction's ‘Olivia’ Plays At Love On Tour Show

So, it goes without saying that some of his biggest and most recent bops will feature at his live shows.

But which songs are included in Harry’s setlist?

Here’s the lowdown on Harry’s Love On Tour set list, so get your playlists ready…

Harry Styles' Love On Tour performance set list
Harry Styles full Love On Tour set list:

  • Golden
  • Carolina
  • Adore You
  • Only Angel
  • She
  • Two Ghosts / Falling
  • Sunflower Vol 6
  • Woman
  • Cherry
  • Lights Up
  • Canyon Moon
  • Treat People With Kindness
  • What Makes You Beautiful
  • Fine Line
  • Sign Of The Times
  • Watermelon Sugar
  • Kiwi

