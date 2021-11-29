Harry Styles’ LA House Got A Casual Mention In Selling Sunset

29 November 2021, 11:16 | Updated: 29 November 2021, 14:28

Harry Styles was mentioned more than once on Selling Sunset series 4
Harry Styles was mentioned more than once on Selling Sunset series 4. Picture: Getty / Netflix
It’s the Selling Sunset X Harry Styles crossover we didn’t see coming.

Selling Sunset fans have been binge-watching series four after an 18-month wait for new episodes and viewers have certainly got more than they bargained for with the new season.

As well as seeing Christine Quinn become a mother, the early signs of romance between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, fans were also surprised with a Harry Styles reference.

Mr Styles’ LA mansion was mentioned not once but twice during the new series, leading to a hilarious debate between the agents about the meaning of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ – we’ve got that covered here, if you’re interested.

The Selling Sunset agents mentioned Harry Styles' LA mansion
The Selling Sunset agents mentioned Harry Styles' LA mansion. Picture: Netflix

Harry’s West Hollywood home was put on the market in 2019, with the pop sensation reducing the price by £900k some months later and listing it for £5.7 million.

In a new episode of Selling Sunset new agent Emma reveals her client, a billionaire from Singapore, bought the house from Harry.

Excited Chrishell then asks if Harry left anything in the house, leaving boss Jason Oppenheim dumbfounded about who the former One Direction star actually is.

Fans are loving the casual namedrop, flooding Twitter with some hilarious reactions.

New agent Emma told her co-stars one of her clients bought Harry Styles' house
New agent Emma told her co-stars one of her clients bought Harry Styles' house. Picture: Netflix

“SELLING SUNSET CAST TALKING ABOUT HARRY STYLES. Yeeees, girls [sic],” one fan commented.

“NOT THEM TALKING ABOUT HARRY SELLING HIS HOUSE ON SELLING SUNSET AND THEN TALKING ABOUT WHAT WATERMELON SUGAR IS ABOUT I SCREAMED,” added another.

“HOW MANY OF YOU WATCH SELLING SUNSET AND HOW MANY OF YOU FREAKED OUT WHEN THEY SAID HARRY STYLES,” tweeted a third.

Harry Styles sold his LA mansion in 2019
Harry Styles sold his LA mansion in 2019. Picture: Getty

“Selling sunset s4 ep4 harry styles' property being mentioned screams harry styles world domination,” wrote another, and they’re not wrong.

Harry sold his mansion after just three years of owning it, making a loss of £500k after having to reduce the price.

