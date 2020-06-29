Where Does Harry Styles Live? The Many Homes Of The One Direction Star

Harry Styles has houses in New York and London. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles bought his third property in North London earlier this year, reportedly with plans to make one big mansion. But they’re not the only homes he has…

One Direction star Harry Styles, 26, bought his third house in Hampstead at the start of this year, amid reports he’s planning on combining the North London homes to make one giant mansion.

Harry typically splits his time between the US and London, so he also has an apartment in New York and previously had a pad in LA, which he sold in 2019 for £4.8 million.

Let's take a closer look at all the homes owned by Mr Styles...

Where does Harry Styles live in the UK?

Harry Styles has bought three homes in Hampstead, North London (stock image). Picture: Getty

London has become the singer’s base over the past few years, buying his first Hampstead home way back in 2012 when he was just 18, the second in 2019, and the third in February 2020.

The first property set the star back almost £3 million, while the second was an eye-watering £8 million.

His latest purchase was £4.175 million.

Each of the properties certainly has character, as the second mansion is a five-bedroom Georgian house across the road from his first.

The latest North London property in Harry’s name is an 18th century villa.

It’s thought the neighbouring houses were previously one big house before being separated into two semi-detached homes, so Harry could be planning to merge them back together again.

According to MailOnline, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer is hoping to turn the cribs into a 10-bedroom mansion featuring games rooms and a cinema.

The final bill “is not going to be shy of £30 million,” according to one source.

“He views himself as a property developer in the making.”

Where does Harry Styles live in America?

Harry Styles spends a lot of time in New York. Picture: Getty

A lot of celebrities live in the Tribeca neighbourhood in NYC. Picture: Getty

In New York, Harry has an apartment in the upmarket Tribeca neighbourhood in the same building as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

It’s also thought to be in the same block as ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s apartment when she stays in the city.

Harry bought the Big Apple apartment in 2017, which may explain his reason behind the song on his debut album, ‘Ever Since New York.’

The pad cost the pop star $8.7 million ( £7million) and is a 3,000 square foot abode with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

