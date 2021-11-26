Here’s What Happened With Davina And The $75 Million House On Selling Sunset

26 November 2021, 12:12 | Updated: 26 November 2021, 13:56

Davina hasn't managed to sell the $75 million house
Davina hasn't managed to sell the $75 million house. Picture: Netflix / Davina Potratz/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Davina Potratz had the $75 million house listed for so long even Netflix began to troll her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selling Sunset is back in our life with series four, Christine Quinn’s had a baby, Chrishell Stause is divorced and… no Davina Potratz has not sold the $75 million house.

Davina took on the mansion in Hollywood to her property portfolio, convincing boss Jason Oppenheim she’d be able to sell it for $75 million when the owner wouldn’t budge on the asking price.

But over a whole year later and Davina hasn’t managed to sell it.

Davina Potratz has been trying to sell the house since 2020
Davina Potratz has been trying to sell the house since 2020. Picture: Netflix

After the new series dropped, even Netflix took a dig, tweeting: “Selling Sunset season 4 premieres in 12 hours and since I know you’re all wondering…. No, Davina still has not sold that 75 million dollar house.”

She shortly replied: “Thanks for the support #classy.”

What happened with the $75 million dollar house on Selling Sunset?

Well, it looks like Davina and The Oppenheim Group are still trying to sell the mansion after the owner refused to drop the asking price to $60 million.

The property is still listed as ‘for sale’ on The Oppenheim Group’s website.

Davina got her co-workers and Selling Sunset co-stars involved in the sale, with Maya Vander helping out in 2020.

Davina told E! News in August last year: “Adnan has shown me another property of his that’s $39m, so Maya’s client is considering the $75m house and the other property, they’re looking at both right now as we speak.”

The extravagant Beverly Hills mansion has nine bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and is 18,000 square feet in size.

If you need a reminder, here's what it looks like:

The Selling Sunset agents are back for series 4
The Selling Sunset agents are back for series 4. Picture: Netflix

It’s been on the agency’s listings for over a whole year…

Selling Sunset series four is available to stream on Netflix now.

