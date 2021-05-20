What Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn Named Her First Baby

20 May 2021, 10:25

Christine Quinn welcomed a baby boy
Christine Quinn welcomed a baby boy.

By Kathryn Knight

Christine Quinn welcomed her first baby with husband Christian Richard on 15 May.

Two days after making a red carpet appearance with husband Christian Richard and hours after filming for Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn gave birth to their first baby.

Model and Netflix star Christine welcomed their little one on 15 May.

All The Updates On Selling Sunset Season 4

“It’s official! I’m a mommy! Baby C made his grand entrance over the weekend. I am beyond grateful to my husband, and to all the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped me,” she announced on Instagram.

Christine Quinn went into labour after filming Selling Sunset
Christine Quinn went into labour after filming Selling Sunset. Picture: Christine Quinn/Instagram

“It was a little scary, but we are beyond grateful.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Christine’s new family addition, including what she named her baby.

Did Christine Quinn have a baby boy or girl?

Christine welcomed a baby boy!

The real estate agent kept the baby’s gender under wraps, but People reported they’re now the proud parents of a son.

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard are proud parents of a baby boy
Christine Quinn and Christian Richard are proud parents of a baby boy. Picture: Getty

What did Christine Quinn name her baby?

Christine and husband Christian reportedly named their son Christian Georges Dumontet, very fitting with his parents’ monikers.

The new mum and dad are calling him ‘Baby C’ for short.

When did Christine welcome her baby?

Christine welcomed her baby boy on Saturday 15 May at 4.22 in LA.

Selling Sunset fans will likely find out more about her pregnancy journey in series four of the Netflix series, which is expected to drop later this year.

