Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Are Dating And Their Co-Stars Are So Happy

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are dating. Picture: Getty / Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Selling Sunset co-stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are dating!

The Selling Sunset cast have been filming season four in Italy and during the sun-soaked getaway two of its co-stars confirmed their romance.

Chrishell Stause shared on Instagram that she and Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason are dating after she joined his real estate brokerage two years ago.

Jason previously dated Mary Fitzgerald, who’s now married to model Romain Bonnet, so Romain brazenly commented on the pictures: “So happy for you guys! Finally people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully.”

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim went Instagram official. Picture: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Mary previously got a lot of stick from her colleagues over being given properties by Jason to sell, accusing him of favouritism.

So this new coupling is no doubt going to cause plenty of drama amongst the property brokers in season four.

Chrishell and Jason confirmed their relationship when she posted a string of photos of the cast’s getaway.

Mary, Romain, Jason’s brother Brett and his girlfriend Tina Louise were also in the vacation pics.

Some of the Selling Sunset cast are in Italy together. Picture: Mary Fitzgerald/Instagram

Chrishell and Jason posed for a couple of photos together to reveal their romance, with the recently-divorced star kissing Jason’s head in one photo while he kissed her neck in another.

Fellow estate agent at the group Amanza Smith also sent her congratulations, writing: “Love you both! So happy it’s out!! Ahhhh we can all just be normal now! Happy!!!! Makes me sooooo happy for you both!!”

Brett also commented: “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.”

Meanwhile, Mary added: “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!”

The group’s co-star Christine Quinn is also in Italy, but she’s yet to be seen in pictures alongside her colleagues.

Chrishell's divorce from Justin Hartley was a key part of season three of the Netflix reality show, after he "blind-sided her" by announcing their divorce to the press, moments after telling her over text, according to Chrishell.

