Here's What Jessica From Love Is Blind Is Up To Now

Jessica from Love is Blind is now in love with a doctor. Picture: Netflix / Jessica Batten/Instagram

Jessica Batten from Love is Blind is living her best life after an emotional rollercoaster on the Netflix show.

Jessica Batten from Love is Blind proved to be a reality TV favourite when she appeared on the Netflix dating show.

From within their ‘pods’ Jessica got engaged to Mark Cuevas but also fell for Barnett, who went on to marry Amber Pike.

Jessica and Mark never actually made it to ‘I do’ and they eventually split up, with her later revealing she tried to walk from the programme before filming had finished.

Jessica Batten is loved up with someone new. Picture: Jessica Batten/Instagram

Jessica Batten almost married Mark Cuevas on Love is Blind. Picture: Netflix

However, three years on and Jessica is dating someone new.

In Love is Blind: After the Altar fans saw Jessica nervously walk into the reunion over fears of coming face to face with Mark and his new girlfriend.

Who is Jessica dating now and what’s she up to? Let’s take a look…

After Love is Blind Jessica moved to California after temporarily being put off of dating.

She revealed her new relationship over the Fourth of July weekend in 2020, five months after Love is Blind dropped, but she later revealed they’d been “hiding out in quarantine together.”

Her new boyfriend is a doctor named Dr Benjamin McGrath, who’s a foot and ankle surgeon.

Benjamin has two children from a previous relationship.

Opening up about their relationship, Jessica revealed to fans they met while they were riding bikes on the beach.

In an equally as cute life update, Jessica’s beloved dog Payton is still by her side after he made frequent appearances during Love is Blind.

