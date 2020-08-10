Jason Oppenheim Net Worth: Selling Sunset Star’s Fortune Uncovered

Jason Oppenheim is president of The Oppenheim Group. Picture: Netflix

Jason Oppenheim, President of the Oppenheim Group on Selling Sunset, has an astounding net worth.

Jason Oppenheim, 43, runs The Oppenheim group with his twin brother Brett, but it’s Jason who is the president and founder of the property brokerage.

Their luxury property management company has been so successful, it was snapped as an opportunity by reality TV creators for what has become the hit Netflix series Selling Sunset.

But how much is Jason Oppenheim worth? Here’s what we know about the property tycoon’s fortune...

What is Jason Oppenheim’s net worth?

Twins Brett and Jason run The Oppenheim Group. Picture: Netflix

Jason reportedly has a net worth of $50 million (£39 million).

Twins Jason and Brett are of course the wealthiest stars of Selling Sunset, thanks to their years of success in the industry after ditching their careers as lawyers.

Under his profile on The Oppenheim Group’s website, it explains just how he has made his fortune, revealing he is amongst the top-ranked agents in the US and the Number 1 real estate agent in the Hollywood Hills/West Hollywood by the Wall Street Journal.

He also teaches Real Estate Practice at the University of California and is often called upon to provide expert testimony in real estate litigation cases.

