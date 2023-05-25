Selling Sunset Season 7: Release Date, Cast & What Happens Next

Here’s everything you need to know about Selling Sunset season 7 from which cast members will be returning to when it’ll be released.

Selling Sunset has already been renewed for season 7, which will be music to your ears if you’re anything like us and have flown through season 6!

The sixth series only dropped on Netflix on May 19, but that hasn’t stopped everyone from jumping from episode to episode to fill their days with The Oppenheim Group drama and get to know new cast members including Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.

So, when exactly can we expect season 7 to drop its new episodes?

Here’s the lowdown on the upcoming series including the release date, returning cast members and all the latest news.

Season 7 of Selling Sunset is already in production. Picture: Netflix

When is Selling Sunset season 7 being released?

Netflix renewed seasons 6 and 7 of Selling Sunset back in June 2022 and cast members have even revealed that filming has begun for season 7!

Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa and Nicole Young have since shared some behind-the-scenes photos from production.

The streaming platform is yet to announce the official release date for season 7 just yet, however, as season 6 has just dropped, it’s likely we’ll have to wait until 2024 for the upcoming series.

If past seasons are anything to go by, a new season is typically released each year - so, fingers crossed we will see a new season in the next six months or so!

We’ll keep this page updated when we have an official release date.

Which cast members will return for Selling Sunset season 7?

Judging by how season 6 left off, we can assume the majority of The Oppenheim Group will be returning for the new series.

Cast members including Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkani, Heather Rae El Moussa, Emma Hernan, as well as new agents Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi are expected to return for season 7.

However, it’s unclear just how much Heather will appear in the upcoming series, as she previously told E! News: "I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back.”

It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."

She also went on maternity leave back in January after giving birth to her son Tristan, so fans will have to wait and see how much she will feature in season 7.

OG cast member Maya Vander is also unlikely to return after telling fans on Instagram back in June: “So…I’m very proud of my Selling Sunset family for getting two more seasons and hopefully Emmy nomination. I decided not to go on with the show and it was not an easy decision! Being part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful for!!”

A few new agents joined in season 6 of Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

Selling Sunset season 7 will hopefully see most of the OG cast members returning. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Selling Sunset season 7?

As ever, season 6 left us all with a cliffhanger or two to hold on to!

It’s likely we’ll see what’s next following Chrishell’s feud with new agent Nicole as well as more on the drama between Bre and Chelsea.

Although there isn’t an official trailer for Selling Sunset season 7 just yet, a preview is shown at the end of the last episode of season 6, and it promises even more drama!

