Selling Sunset Season 6: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

22 April 2022, 10:12 | Updated: 22 April 2022, 12:57

Selling Sunset season 6: Fans are already searching for a new series
Picture: Netflix
Netflix may have only just dropped season 5 of the property reality show but we already can't wait for more drama, super stunning houses and realtor conflict.

Selling Sunset season 5 is here and honestly, we couldn't think of a better way to spend our weekend then binge-watching all the Oppenheim office drama from Chrishell Stause's new romance to meeting new broker, Chelsea.

And while it's inevitable we'll complete the whole series in just one sitting, we'll be instantly searching for our next instalment of real estate conflicts - so will there be a season 6 of Selling Sunset?

As we prepare for all things Selling Sunset to takeover our WhatsApp groups, we take a closer look at all the promises and hopes we have for the next season on Netflix:

Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell at dinner
Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Selling Sunset season 6?

At the moment, Netflix is staying hush hush on the potential of a series 6. It is likely they will confirm either way following the release of season 5.

There has just as equally been ZERO talk on this being the final season giving us plenty of hope that series 6 is definitely happening.

Last time Netflix confirmed a new bunch of episodes for Selling Sunset, they promised two new seasons at once - here's hoping we can be so lucky again.

The Oppenheim house brokers from Chrishell to Christine
Picture: Netflix

What will the storyline be in Selling Sunset season 6?

With no confirmation of season 6 actually happening, there's also little info on the drama we can expect. We can of course, make logical guesses as season 5 finishes.

In the latest lot of episodes, we will finally see Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell's relationship unfold which means a new season would show us all the details of their split which we now know about.

This season will also feature a group trip to Greece so its likely future Selling Sunset holidays will also happen.

When did Selling Sunset season 5 get released on Netflix?

The latest instalment of the reality series dropped on Netflix on April 22 with season four being aired just four months before on November 24.

If season 6 does happen, we can expect a release date very soon!

