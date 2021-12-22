Why Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause And Jason Oppenheim Split After Five Months Together

22 December 2021, 11:44

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim from Selling Sunset have decided to call time on their relationship.

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have split after five months together.

The co-stars from the hit Netflix reality series only confirmed their romance in the summer but it seems the pair had some differences in their relationship.

Here’s How Much The Selling Sunset Cast Earn From Instagram

Announcing why they had broken up, Chrishell, 40, took to Instagram to share a post revealing that she and Jason, 44, had different hopes for the future regarding wanting a family.

Chrishell wrote: “I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.”

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have ended their relationship after 5 months
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have ended their relationship after 5 months. Picture: Alamy
Chrishell Stause revealed why she and Jason Oppenheim split
Chrishell Stause revealed why she and Jason Oppenheim split. Picture: @chrishell.stause/Instagram
Chrishell said that she and Jason wanted different things for the future
Chrishell said that she and Jason wanted different things for the future. Picture: @chrishell.stause/Instagram

She continued: “It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.

"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."

Chrishell went on to add that ‘men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes’, before adding: “Sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life. I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind.”

She then concluded her statement by thanking Jason ‘for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts’.

Chrishell thanked Jason for 'the most incredible relationship' in the heartfelt statement
Chrishell thanked Jason for 'the most incredible relationship' in the heartfelt statement. Picture: @chrishell.stause/Instagram
Jason Oppenheim called Chrishell Stause the 'best girlfriend' he's ever had
Jason Oppenheim called Chrishell Stause the 'best girlfriend' he's ever had. Picture: @jasonoppenheim/Instagram

Jason has now broken his silence on his split from Chrishell, writing on Instagram that they ‘remain best friends and will always love and support one another’.

He branded her ‘the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had’ while calling their relationship ‘the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life’.

“While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me,” added Jason.

Their Selling Sunset co-stars took the comments to send their love to the pair, including Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith and Emma Hernan.

