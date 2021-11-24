Here’s How Much The Selling Sunset Cast Earn From Instagram
24 November 2021, 16:43 | Updated: 24 November 2021, 17:16
Chrishell Stause is at the top of the Instagram rich list amongst her Selling Sunset co-stars.
Selling Sunset has been a huge success since it first landed on Netflix, with Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and their co-stars building up fan bases of their own away from the reality series.
Outside of The Oppenheim Group, where the agents have a portfolio of jaw-dropping LA mansions to sell each series, the stars have made names for themselves.
Is Selling Sunset Real Or Scripted? How The Netflix Series Is Edited
While Christine has worked with the likes of PrettyLittleThing and has released her own book, Chrishell was snapped up by Dancing with the Stars.
But how much are the agents able to make from Instagram as they establish themselves away from Netflix?
Here’s a breakdown of how much the Selling Sunset cast can charge on the Instagram rich list…
- Chrishell Stause can charge £4,200 per post
- Christine Quinn – £3,900
- Heather Rae Young – £3,600
- Mary Fitzgerald – £2,570
- Jason Oppenheim – £2,470
- Maya Vander – £2,400
- Amanza Smith – £1,440
- Brett Oppenheim – £1,365
- Romain Bonnet – £860
- Davina Potratz – £474
The figures, conducted by TopMobileCasino, are only expected to grow after season four of the reality show dropped on 24 November.
Jason and Brett are the owners of The Oppenheim Group and bosses to the famous agents on the show. Jason is also the new boyfriend of Chrishell after they began dating following her split from husband Justin Hartley in 2019.
Chrishell’s appearance on Dancing with the Stars and relationship with Jason have only increased her fanbase on Instagram, where she has over 2.1 million followers.
Christine has just caught up with her co-star, also recently reaching 2.1 million.
