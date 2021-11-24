Here’s How Much The Selling Sunset Cast Earn From Instagram

24 November 2021, 16:43 | Updated: 24 November 2021, 17:16

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Chrishell Stause is at the top of the Instagram rich list amongst her Selling Sunset co-stars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selling Sunset has been a huge success since it first landed on Netflix, with Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and their co-stars building up fan bases of their own away from the reality series.

Outside of The Oppenheim Group, where the agents have a portfolio of jaw-dropping LA mansions to sell each series, the stars have made names for themselves.

Is Selling Sunset Real Or Scripted? How The Netflix Series Is Edited

While Christine has worked with the likes of PrettyLittleThing and has released her own book, Chrishell was snapped up by Dancing with the Stars.

The cast of Selling Sunset make thousands from Instagram
The cast of Selling Sunset make thousands from Instagram. Picture: Netflix
Christine Quinn can charge a lot for an Instagram post
Christine Quinn can charge a lot for an Instagram post. Picture: Netflix

But how much are the agents able to make from Instagram as they establish themselves away from Netflix?

Here’s a breakdown of how much the Selling Sunset cast can charge on the Instagram rich list…

  • Chrishell Stause can charge £4,200 per post
  • Christine Quinn – £3,900
  • Heather Rae Young – £3,600
  • Mary Fitzgerald – £2,570
  • Jason Oppenheim – £2,470
  • Maya Vander – £2,400
  • Amanza Smith – £1,440
  • Brett Oppenheim – £1,365
  • Romain Bonnet – £860
  • Davina Potratz – £474
Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause on Selling Sunset
Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause on Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

The figures, conducted by TopMobileCasino, are only expected to grow after season four of the reality show dropped on 24 November.

Jason and Brett are the owners of The Oppenheim Group and bosses to the famous agents on the show. Jason is also the new boyfriend of Chrishell after they began dating following her split from husband Justin Hartley in 2019.

The Selling Sunset agents can charge thousands of a social media post
The Selling Sunset agents can charge thousands of a social media post. Picture: Netflix
Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause are dating
Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause are dating. Picture: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Chrishell’s appearance on Dancing with the Stars and relationship with Jason have only increased her fanbase on Instagram, where she has over 2.1 million followers.

Christine has just caught up with her co-star, also recently reaching 2.1 million.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The agents on Selling Sunset only make money through commission

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Get Paid? How The Agents Make Their Money

Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard married in 2019

Who Is Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Richard? The Retired Tech Entrepreneur Worth Millions
Selling Sunset ages: How old are the Netflix cast?

Selling Sunset Cast Ages: How Old Are The Realtors?

Gigi Hadid has gone back to blonde

Gigi Hadid Steps Out With New Blonde Hair After Ditching Red Locks

Here are the most successful kings and queens of the jungle

I’m A Celebrity Rich List: The Show's Most Successful Winners

The Weeknd has bagged three Grammy nominations after being snubbed last year

The Weeknd’s New Grammy Nominations, History Of Being Snubbed & Boycotting Explained

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him