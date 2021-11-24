Here’s How Much The Selling Sunset Cast Earn From Instagram

By Capital FM

Chrishell Stause is at the top of the Instagram rich list amongst her Selling Sunset co-stars.

Selling Sunset has been a huge success since it first landed on Netflix, with Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and their co-stars building up fan bases of their own away from the reality series.

Outside of The Oppenheim Group, where the agents have a portfolio of jaw-dropping LA mansions to sell each series, the stars have made names for themselves.

While Christine has worked with the likes of PrettyLittleThing and has released her own book, Chrishell was snapped up by Dancing with the Stars.

The cast of Selling Sunset make thousands from Instagram. Picture: Netflix

Christine Quinn can charge a lot for an Instagram post. Picture: Netflix

But how much are the agents able to make from Instagram as they establish themselves away from Netflix?

Here’s a breakdown of how much the Selling Sunset cast can charge on the Instagram rich list…

Chrishell Stause can charge £4,200 per post

Christine Quinn – £3,900

Heather Rae Young – £3,600

Mary Fitzgerald – £2,570

Jason Oppenheim – £2,470

Maya Vander – £2,400

Amanza Smith – £1,440

Brett Oppenheim – £1,365

Romain Bonnet – £860

Davina Potratz – £474

Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause on Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

The figures, conducted by TopMobileCasino, are only expected to grow after season four of the reality show dropped on 24 November.

Jason and Brett are the owners of The Oppenheim Group and bosses to the famous agents on the show. Jason is also the new boyfriend of Chrishell after they began dating following her split from husband Justin Hartley in 2019.

The Selling Sunset agents can charge thousands of a social media post. Picture: Netflix

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause are dating. Picture: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Chrishell’s appearance on Dancing with the Stars and relationship with Jason have only increased her fanbase on Instagram, where she has over 2.1 million followers.

Christine has just caught up with her co-star, also recently reaching 2.1 million.

