Is Selling Sunset Real Or Scripted? How The Netflix Series Is Edited

Netflix: Selling Sunset isn't a scripted show. Picture: Netflix

Selling Sunset details the dramatic lives of the estate agents working at The Oppenheim Group in LA – but is the Netflix series real or scripted?

Selling Sunset season two is the reality TV show binge we all need right now and, as fans look forward to the season three release date, they want to know whether the dramatic LA series is real or scripted.

The Netflix series follows the extravagant lifestyles of the Oppenheim Group estate agents including Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Potratz, and Maya Vander.

And while season two focused on the fallout between ex BFFs Mary and Christine as well as the stressful planning of their respective weddings, it also saw the brokers dealing with high profile clients and entrepreneurs worth millions.

Amid all that money, materialism, and drama, viewers want to know; is Selling Sunset real or scripted?

Chrishell spoke to TMZ during the first series about how accurate the scandals really are, admitting a few things are “amped up for the show” but it’s not scripted.

Selling Sunset follows the lives of The Oppenheim Group estate agents. Picture: Netflix

After she was asked about the moment a client got a little too hands-on with Maya Vander during a house tour, Chrishell said: “Obviously, there are certain things that are a little amped up for the show… but honestly, I don’t really think that they asked him to do that. I mean, who would do that on purpose?”

Selling Sunset has the same executive producer as The Hills, Adam DiVello, who also worked on Laguna Beach, and he confirmed to Variety the show is “fully reality.”

He explained: “I can’t tell you how many hours we would sit in an edit bay just working on one scene. I think most reality shows would have turned it out in a day and we’ll spend a week.”

Much like the format of The Hills and Laguna Beach, the cast are likely told to speak to another member about an event that happened so the crew can pick up a genuine reaction.

Selling Sunset 's Chrishell admitted the show is 'amped up' a little. Picture: Netflix

The Oppenheim Group is an actual real estate brokerage in LA which has been a successful business for years since it was formed by Jason and his twin brother Brett, meaning it was an easy start when DiVello had the idea for a property company to be the backdrop of a reality show.

He added: “I came across these two brothers, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, and they own the Oppenheim Group up on Sunset.

"I saw their ads in magazines: It’s the two of them, and then about five or six female employees they have working for them. And I thought, that’s the cast of a show right there.”

Selling Sunset season two is available to stream on Netflix now.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News