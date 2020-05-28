Selling Sunset Cast On Instagram And Why It’s Essential You Follow Them

The Selling Sunset cast are definitely worth a follow on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Netflix docu-series Selling Sunsets is all anyone can talk about so when you’re not binge-watching the series, check out the cast on Instagram including Chrishell Staude and Christine Quinn.

The Selling Sunset cast are bringing us the drama and entertainment in series 2 over on Netflix.

Divorces, weddings and obviously, the most luxurious homes you ever did see, as well as the likes of Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn and Amanza Smith - we just can't get enough.

Is Selling Sunsets Real Or Scripted? How The Show Is Really Edited

So when we’re not watching their lives on Selling Sunset, and while we wait for season 3’s release date, we thought we’d take a closer look at their Instagram accounts.

Here’s the Selling Sunset cast on Instagram and why you definitely need to follow them:

Chrishell Staude is onthing but fabulous on her Instagram account. Picture: Chrishell Quinn/Instagram

Chrishell Staude @chrishell.stause

408,000 followers and Chrishell’s account is full of glam selfies and fancy parties. No crying over ex-husband Justin Hartley here.

Christine Quinn @thechristinequinn

If it’s a perfectly laid out Instagram feed you’re after Christine Quinn is your gal. Not afraid of a filter or two, you’ll see the star in all her beauty here.

Amanza Smith's Instagram reveals plenty of her home life. Picture: Amanza Smith/Instagram

Amanza Smith @amanzasmith

With a healthy 62,000 followers on Instagram, Amanza has one of the smallest accounts of the cast but that doesn’t make it any less glam or interesting.

Sharing the behind the scenes of her life, you’ll be obsessed by her account just as much as Setting Sunset itself.

Mary Fitzgerald could not be more smitten with her Instagram posts. Picture: Mary Fitzgerald/Instagram

Mary Fitzgerald @themaryfitzgerald

A realtor through and through, Mary loves to show off her work, as well as other half Romain, on her social media feed.

Maya Vander @themayavander

Maya’s journey as mum plays an important role on her Insta feed as does her place on Selling Sunset with lots of cast snaps.

Heather Young @heatherraeyoung

Travel, home life and of course, yacht life, is the other glam side to Heather away from Selling Sunsets.

Selling Sunset's Davina's Instagram feed is definitely worth a follow. Picture: Davina Potratz/Instagram

Davina Portratz @davinapotratz

Glam photoshoots and lots of behind the scenes snaps - Davina’a Instagram page is everything you’d want it to be.