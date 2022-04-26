Does Christine Quinn Still Work At The Oppenheim Group?

Christine Quinn has started her own property business
Christine Quinn has started her own property business. Picture: Christine Quinn/Instagram / Netflix
Christine Quinn has Selling Sunset fans wondering if she still works at The Oppenheim Group.

Christine Quinn has started her own real estate business, and now Selling Sunset viewers want to know if this means she’s left The Oppenheim Group – and whether she was actually fired from the company.

The final episode of Selling Sunset series five is also pretty dramatic, with fans left guessing whether Christine still works at The Oppenheim Group after she skipped a disciplinary meeting with Jason following Emma Hernan’s claim she bribed a seller with $5,000 to not work with her anymore.

However, Christine did brand the show's storylines 'fake' just as series five came out on Netflix.

In one episode Christine admits she’d like to open her own brokerage, and days after season five dropped she and husband Christian Richard announced their new property business.

Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard have started their own business
Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard have started their own business. Picture: Netflix
Christine Quinn with Selling Sunset's newest agent Chelsea Lazkani
Christine Quinn with Selling Sunset's newest agent Chelsea Lazkani. Picture: Netflix

They predict their venture will ‘revolutionise’ the housing market by making use of cryptocurrency.

With Christine’s new company and that episode of Selling Sunset series five – does this mean Christine has left The Oppenheim Group?

Does Christine Quinn still work at The Oppenheim Group?

It looks like Christine does still work at The Oppenheim Group for now as her name is still listed among the other agents on the company’s website. Whether she’ll stay any longer remains in doubt after setting up her new property company with her husband.

She revealed in one recent episode of Selling Sunset: “I’m just kind of thinking these days. I'm not desperate for a job. I'm intelligent, I can start my own brokerage. I can be a broker. I mean if Davina can do it, I can do it! I want to work for myself—be my own independent boss.”

Christine Quinn's future at The Oppenheim Group remained in question at the end of series 5
Christine Quinn's future at The Oppenheim Group remained in question at the end of series 5. Picture: Netflix

And when she announced her new company Christine wrote on Instagram: “Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO?” backing up her plans to be her own boss.

“My Boss b**** manifesto is don’t STOP until you are the Boss of your own life. YOU and only you control your storyline,” she added.

Meanwhile, over on Twitter Selling Sunset fans are divided over whether Christine should stay on the show following her continued beef with her co-stars.

