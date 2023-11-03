Jason Oppenheim Net Worth: Selling Sunset Star’s Fortune Uncovered

Jason Oppenheim: The property mogul and star of Selling Sunset. Picture: Getty

In the world of luxury real estate and reality TV, Jason Oppenheim is a name that stands out. But how much is he worth and how did the Selling Sunset star really make his money?

Known for his charismatic personality and expertise in the industry, Jason has made a significant mark in the competitive world of real estate. If you thought it was fun to look through the window of your local estate agent, Selling Sunset takes this to a whole new level.

For lavish pools to incredible kitchens, Selling Sunset lets us live out our boujie fantasies as we follow the likes of Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa (neé Father Young) and others as they try and sell these stunning properties.

As one of the founders of The Oppenheim Group and a star of the show, Jason Oppenheim's net worth is a topic of fascination for many - does he get to live in the a house like the ones his and his team are selling?

So let’s have a little dig and see what we know about Jason.

What is Jason Oppenheim’s net worth?

Jason Oppenheim is reportedly worth $100 million. Picture: Alamy

It’s always tricky to guess someone’s net worth because it can change depending on their income sources and investments which can go up and down and his bank balance depends on how many houses he can sell, as estate agents work on commission and only get paid if they successfully sell houses. But a net worth of around $100 million seems to be where most people palace him.

Jason made money from his successful career in real estate, including high-value property transactions, his ownership stake in The Oppenheim Group, and his earnings from the Selling Sunset series, which is now in it's seventh season.

Born on April 12, 1977, in Palo Alto, California, Jason is a 46-year-old Aires. Known for their ambition, high energy, competitiveness and their desire to prove themselves so it’s easy to see how he found his way into real estate.

Jason Oppenheim and his Selling Sunset cast makes. Picture: Alamy

His family also has a background in selling houses. His father was a successful property developer, which helped him gain insight into the industry from a young age. Jason's academic background is equally impressive, with a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

After university, Jason decided to follow in his father's footsteps by pursuing a career in real estate. In 2007, he co-founded The Oppenheim Group along with his twin brother, Brett Oppenheim. The company, based in Los Angeles, specialises in high-end luxury real estate. The Oppenheim Group has been involved in some of the most prestigious and lucrative real estate transactions in the Los Angeles area.

And then Netflix came knocking on their door and Selling Sunset was born.

Watch the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 7

While Jason was already a well-established figure in the real estate industry, his fame reached new heights with the launch of the Netflix reality series in 2019.

The show gave viewers a glimpse into the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, with Jason and his team all quickly making a name for themselves. His on-screen presence, charismatic personality, and dynamic business approach quickly made him a fan favourite.

The success of Selling Sunset brought even more attention to Jason and The Oppenheim Group, and helped them become one of the top real estate agencies in Los Angeles.

