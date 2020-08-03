How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Make Working At The Oppenheim Group?

The agents on Selling Sunset only make money through commission. Picture: Netflix

The cast of Selling Sunset make their income through commission only, but how much do they earn?

Selling Sunset follows estate agents at The Oppenheim Group as they battle to represent high profile clients in buying and selling the most beautiful mansions in LA.

Is Christine Quinn Leaving Selling Sunset? Property Broker Hints At Exit From The Oppenheim Group

The agents include Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Young and Davina Portraz, but how much do each of the Netflix series stars earn from the property company?

Each of the realtors don’t actually receive a salary from The Oppenheim Group and instead they make their money just from commission, meaning they only receive a pay slip if they actually sell a house.

Proving they clearly make a steady income though, each of the women have gorgeous homes and designer accessories to show for their success.

In season two Davina managed to take on a $75 million listing which she went on to make a whopping $2,250,000 in commission on.

The percentage of commission the agents receive varies from property to property, but given the kinds of mansions they’re selling, it’s a six-figure rate almost every time.

Speaking to Express.co.uk about the way they make their money, Mary said: "I think the hardest thing in real estate is working for commission only."

Mary Fitzgerald said it can be difficult earning money solely through commission. Picture: Netflix

Christine Quinn was a model before becoming a luxury estate agent. Picture: Netflix

She added: "Spending months sometimes with a client and then they change their minds.

"The best part can also be when a client finds something they love immediately and I make a huge commission with very little effort.

“This unfortunately is not normally the case, but I have double-ended deals represented the buyer as well on my own listing, so this is the best scenario for an agent."

Away from the show, each of the stars have become a celebrity in their own right, with thousands of followers on Instagram meaning they can now charge for social media posts.

Heather Young can charge the most, at $4,000 per Instagram.

Before the series, Heather and Chrishell were both actresses and Christine was a model, meaning they’ve made a fortune from their previous industries too.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!