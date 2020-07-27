Selling Sunset Star Heather Young Gets Engaged To Tarek El Moussa After One Year Together

Selling Sunset’s Heather Young has announced she’s engaged to boyfriend Tarek El Moussa after one year together.

Selling Sunset fans saw Heather Rae Young, 32, looking so loved up in the last series of the Netflix show, and now she’s engaged to boyfriend Tarek El Moussa, 38.

Heather and Tarek have been dating since July 2019 and the Estate Agent quickly grew close to the TV presenter’s kids; Taylor and Brayden.

Tarek proposed during a romantic boat ride to Catalina Island in California while celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Heather Young and Tarek El Moussa are engaged. Picture: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Heather Young and Tarek El Moussa started dating in July 2019. Picture: Heather Rae Young/Instagram

Announcing the news on Instagram, Heather wrote alongside a picture of the very moment: “The future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!”

Tarek shared the same post, with the caption: “She said yes!”

Heather’s Selling Sunset co-stars were among the thousands to send their congratulations, with previous frenemy Christine Quinn writing: “Congratulations! So happy for you.”

Maya Vander and Davina Portraz also sent in their well-wishes.

The couple later took to Tarek’s Instagram stories to thank fans for their support, with Tarek admitting it had been “a nightmare to hide it from her.”

“We just had a spectacular time and we’re so in love," they added.

Heather and Tarek started dating in July 2019, moving in together less than a week after their first date.

