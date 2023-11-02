What Time Is Selling Sunset Season 7 Dropping On Netflix?

Selling Sunset season 7 is dropping in the UK on 3rd November. Picture: Netflix

Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Emma Hernan are back for another season but what time can we watch it from in the UK? Here's all the how to watch details you need to know.

Selling Sunset fans, the wait for season 7 is officially over as we prepare to welcome the glamorous cast, stunning homes and even more drama than ever before back on to our TV screens.

As of November 3rd, Netflix will be dropping the new season in the US and UK as we get ready for new episodes featuring Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan and Amanza Smith.

Last season we saw Chrishelle and Mary Fitzgerald struggle with their friendship, an almighty girls trip that saw Nicole Young face some hard accusations and Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani clash on their family and business beliefs.

So what time can we get the next instalment of all the Selling Sunset drama? Here's the time the new season drops on Netflix.

Emma Hernan and Chrishelle Stause stick by one another's side through the Selling Sunset drama. Picture: Netflix

What time is Selling Sunset dropping on Netflix?

Get ready Selling Sunset fans, as you can watch the entire new season on Netflix from 8am UK time on November 3rd.

If you live in the US, that means you can stream the fresh episodes from 3am.

How many new Selling Sunset episodes are there?

Fans will be happy to hear the cast are returning for 11 brand new episodes for season 7.

In a spoiler trailer, we see Chrishelle have a fall out with another cast member, Bre and Chelsea's feud continues and boss Jason Oppenheim tells the LA office they need to work harder.

It looks like another heated season of fall outs, drama and competition - we can't wait!

Watch the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 7

Is there going to be a season 8 of Selling Sunset?

The show has delivered two seasons in 2023 but as of yet, Netflix is yet to confirm series eight.

However, each drop becomes more and more successful so fans are pretty convinced another season is just around the corner.

