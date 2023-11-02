What Time Is Selling Sunset Season 7 Dropping On Netflix?

2 November 2023, 13:32 | Updated: 2 November 2023, 13:52

Selling Sunset season 7 cast all dressed in red and orange
Selling Sunset season 7 is dropping in the UK on 3rd November. Picture: Netflix

Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Emma Hernan are back for another season but what time can we watch it from in the UK? Here's all the how to watch details you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selling Sunset fans, the wait for season 7 is officially over as we prepare to welcome the glamorous cast, stunning homes and even more drama than ever before back on to our TV screens.

As of November 3rd, Netflix will be dropping the new season in the US and UK as we get ready for new episodes featuring Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan and Amanza Smith.

Last season we saw Chrishelle and Mary Fitzgerald struggle with their friendship, an almighty girls trip that saw Nicole Young face some hard accusations and Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani clash on their family and business beliefs.

So what time can we get the next instalment of all the Selling Sunset drama? Here's the time the new season drops on Netflix.

Emma Hernan and Chrishelle Stause stick by one another's side through the Selling Sunset drama
Emma Hernan and Chrishelle Stause stick by one another's side through the Selling Sunset drama. Picture: Netflix

What time is Selling Sunset dropping on Netflix?

Get ready Selling Sunset fans, as you can watch the entire new season on Netflix from 8am UK time on November 3rd.

If you live in the US, that means you can stream the fresh episodes from 3am.

How many new Selling Sunset episodes are there?

Fans will be happy to hear the cast are returning for 11 brand new episodes for season 7.

In a spoiler trailer, we see Chrishelle have a fall out with another cast member, Bre and Chelsea's feud continues and boss Jason Oppenheim tells the LA office they need to work harder.

It looks like another heated season of fall outs, drama and competition - we can't wait!

Watch the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 7

Is there going to be a season 8 of Selling Sunset?

The show has delivered two seasons in 2023 but as of yet, Netflix is yet to confirm series eight.

However, each drop becomes more and more successful so fans are pretty convinced another season is just around the corner.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Heather Rae El Moussa is noticeably missing from Selling Sunset season 7

Selling Sunset: Why Is Heather Rae El Moussa Not In Season 7?

Euphoria season 3 has been confirmed for a 2025 release

Euphoria Season 3: Everything We Know So Far Including Release Date, Cast And What Happens Next
Olivia Rodrigo announced she has a song on 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' soundtrack

What Is Olivia Rodrigo's New Song For The Hunger Games Film?

Peggy from MAFS UK

Peggy From MAFS UK 2023 Was On Take Me Out

Toby reveals why he is on Love Island Games

Toby Aromolaran Inspired By Chloe Burrows Relationship To Try Love Island Games

The Love Islander hopeful is looking for The One.

Who Is Mike Boateng? Love Island Games Star's Job, Instagram And Age Revealed

Love Island

Jack Fowler is taking on Love Island Games

When Was Jack Fowler On Love Island & What Is He Up To Now?

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Toby Aromolaran?

Love Island's Toby Aromolaran: Age, Job and Instagram

Georgia Steel will appear on Love Island Games

Love Island Games: Who Is Georgia Steel And When Was She First On Love Island?

Let's have a look at what Jake's up to since leaving the villa

Where Is Love Island's Jake Cornish Now?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits