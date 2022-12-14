Netflix Commissions British Version Of Selling Sunset Called ‘Super Prime London’

A British version of Selling Sunset is set to be heading our way!

Netflix has reportedly commissioned a British version of Selling Sunset following its huge success across the pond.

The new series is set to be titled Super Prime London and will begin filming next year in the capital.

The show will follow a London-based property agency with a roster of wealthy clients and is set to be made by the same company behind The Apprentice.

Gemma Owen ‘Lands Family Reality Show’ With Dad Michael Owen

A British version of Selling Sunset is set to be filmed next year
A British version of Selling Sunset is set to be filmed next year. Picture: Netflix
Super Prime London will be made by the company behind The Apprentice
Super Prime London will be made by the company behind The Apprentice. Picture: Netflix

The drama we’re all used to in Selling Sunset is said to be followed in Super Prime London - so viewers can get ready to see some London-based agents fighting over some of the capital’s most opulent and expensive properties.

Selling Sunset, which is due to release season 6 next, sees a group of agents selling luxury properties in Los Angeles, marketed by the Oppenheim Group, and it has seen a string of their agents soar to fame, such as Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa and Chrishell Stause.

A TV insider told this tabloid: “Selling Sunset was the perfect blend of factual TV and reality gold, blending property porn and bonkers Americans with the lives and loves of the super glamorous cast."

The original Selling Sunset has become a huge hit and they have already released 5 seasons
The original Selling Sunset has become a huge hit and they have already released 5 seasons. Picture: Netflix
The UK Selling Sunset will be called Super Prime London
The UK Selling Sunset will be called Super Prime London. Picture: Netflix

“Whether the same can be achieved in London without the balmy temperatures and Hollywood views remains to be seen," added the source, "but it’ll be great fun watching.”

“Either way, estate agents could do with a boost to their image here in the UK.”

There is no word yet of which UK agents will be featured, but we’ll keep you updated with the latest.

