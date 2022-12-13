Gemma Owen ‘Lands Family Reality Show’ With Dad Michael Owen

13 December 2022, 12:38

Gemma Owen has reportedly landed a family TV show
Gemma Owen has reportedly landed a family TV show. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gemma Owen is said to be taking the next step in her reality TV career - this time with her family by her side.

Love Island star Gemma Owen is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to film a reality TV show with her family next year.

The 19-year-old became the runner-up on the ITV2 dating show this summer with ex Luca Bish, coming behind winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, and has since soared to fame.

Molly-Mae Hague Hints At Due Date As She Prepares To Give Birth To Baby Girl

Gemma Owen In Talks For Own Reality TV Show Months After Love Island

Gemma, who is the eldest daughter of football legend Michael Owen, is now set to take her family with her into the next step of her TV career.

According to this tabloid, the beachwear owner will appear in an ‘at-home-with-the-Owens’ style reality show.

Gemma Owen has reportedly landed a family reality show
Gemma Owen has reportedly landed a family reality show. Picture: Getty

It is said to likely follow the teenage star training for her international dressage competition.

Gemma recently told The Times: “There can be a stigma when you do a show like Love Island. But there are amazing opportunities too if you can just be yourself.

“I wanted to do it, but only if I could just be me: plain-spoken and real. I am good at not showing my feelings if I have to.

“I got to watch up close how my dad handled things when football finished.”

Gemma is the daughter of football star Michael Owen
Gemma is the daughter of football star Michael Owen. Picture: Instagram
Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split 3 months after Love Island
Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split 3 months after Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock
Gemma Owen's new show will reportedly follow an ‘at-home-with-the-Owens' style show
Gemma Owen's new show will reportedly follow an ‘at-home-with-the-Owens' style show. Picture: Michael Owen/Instagram

“Normal and grounded is good,” added Gemma, “Success can quickly change or fade. Family, friends and, for me, horses, are for ever.”

This comes just days after Gemma told Goss.ie at PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas party: “We’re in talks of potentially having my own TV show which would be really exciting,” adding that she’d like to be back on TV ‘soon’.

Reports previously swirled back in September that she was being lined-up to star in a show about the lives of footballers’ daughters.

