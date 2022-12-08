Gemma Owen In Talks For Own Reality TV Show Months After Love Island

8 December 2022, 10:26

Gemma Owen is said to be in talks for her very own reality show
Gemma Owen is said to be in talks for her very own reality show. Picture: Getty/Gemma Owen/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gemma Owen is hoping to be back on TV sooner rather than later after appearing on this year’s Love Island.

Gemma Owen is in talks to have her very own reality TV show just a short few months after becoming one of the most popular contestants on Love Island.

The daughter of Michael Owen and her now-ex Luca Bish became runners-up to winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti during this summer’s series, and Gemma even went on to land herself a lucrative brand ambassador deal with Pretty Little Thing.

Gemma Owen Breaks Silence On ‘Challenging’ Split From Luca Bish

However, just weeks after announcing her split from Luca, Gemma spoke about how she’d love to get back on our screens.

Attending PLT’s Christmas Party, Gemma told Goss.ie: "We’re in talks of potentially having my own TV show which would be really exciting.”

Gemma Owen could be returning to our screens in the near future
Gemma Owen could be returning to our screens in the near future. Picture: Getty

"Nothing is confirmed yet, but I’d definitely like to be back on TV soon,” she added.

The 19-year-old also spoke about her split form Luca for the first time during her chat with the publication, revealing how ‘challenging’ it had been.

Gemma explained: “These last few weeks, as going through any break up, it’s not nice. It’s not a nice time.

“Having to deal with the press and other people’s opinions, and people thinking that they know what’s going on when they don’t, that’s been challenging. But overall, I’m doing ok. I’m getting through it and keeping busy.”

Gemma Owen said she's in talks for her very own reality show
Gemma Owen said she's in talks for her very own reality show. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram
Gemma Owen split from Luca Bish 3 months after Love Island
Gemma Owen split from Luca Bish 3 months after Love Island. Picture: ITV2

This comes after this tabloid reported that Gemma, 19, could be set to appear on a reality show about the lives of footballers’ daughters.

An insider said at the time: “This new series is being billed as a one-of-a-kind show which will reveal what it is really like to be the daughter of a famous football star. Lime are developing the concept now and ITV have shown a real interest in it. Gemma is top of their casting wish list.

"Her dad Michael is one of England’s most famous footballing stars and given her huge popularity since she appeared on Love Island – she is the person they want signed up.”

Gemma wouldn’t be the only 2022 islander to have landed a reality show after winners Ekin-Su and Davide bagged a travel show called Homecomings where they embark on a trip throughout their native countries, Turkey and Italy respectively.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Has a Swiftie Christmas come early?

Fans Want Taylor Swift To Re-Release Her Christmas Album

Taylor Swift has given us a inside look into the making of 'All Too Well'

Taylor Swift Has Finally Given Us The Behind-The-Scenes For 'All Too Well'

Celebs have been reenacting Wednesday's iconic dancing scene

All The Stars Reenacting Wednesday Addams’ Iconic Dance From Kim Kardashian To Amelia Dimoldenberg

Molly-Mae teased her due date in a new vlog

Molly-Mae Hague Hints At Due Date As She Prepares To Give Birth To Baby Girl

The Holiday sequel isn't happening...

Kate Winslet Dashes Hopes For Rumoured 'The Holiday' Sequel

Which Capital Jingle Bell Ball artist are you?

QUIZ: Give Us Your Pop Opinions & We’ll Tell You Which #CapitalJBB Performer You Are

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star