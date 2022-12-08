Gemma Owen In Talks For Own Reality TV Show Months After Love Island

Gemma Owen is said to be in talks for her very own reality show. Picture: Getty/Gemma Owen/Instagram

Gemma Owen is hoping to be back on TV sooner rather than later after appearing on this year’s Love Island.

Gemma Owen is in talks to have her very own reality TV show just a short few months after becoming one of the most popular contestants on Love Island.

The daughter of Michael Owen and her now-ex Luca Bish became runners-up to winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti during this summer’s series, and Gemma even went on to land herself a lucrative brand ambassador deal with Pretty Little Thing.

However, just weeks after announcing her split from Luca, Gemma spoke about how she’d love to get back on our screens.

Attending PLT’s Christmas Party, Gemma told Goss.ie: "We’re in talks of potentially having my own TV show which would be really exciting.”

Gemma Owen could be returning to our screens in the near future. Picture: Getty

"Nothing is confirmed yet, but I’d definitely like to be back on TV soon,” she added.

The 19-year-old also spoke about her split form Luca for the first time during her chat with the publication, revealing how ‘challenging’ it had been.

Gemma explained: “These last few weeks, as going through any break up, it’s not nice. It’s not a nice time.

“Having to deal with the press and other people’s opinions, and people thinking that they know what’s going on when they don’t, that’s been challenging. But overall, I’m doing ok. I’m getting through it and keeping busy.”

Gemma Owen said she's in talks for her very own reality show. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram

Gemma Owen split from Luca Bish 3 months after Love Island. Picture: ITV2

This comes after this tabloid reported that Gemma, 19, could be set to appear on a reality show about the lives of footballers’ daughters.

An insider said at the time: “This new series is being billed as a one-of-a-kind show which will reveal what it is really like to be the daughter of a famous football star. Lime are developing the concept now and ITV have shown a real interest in it. Gemma is top of their casting wish list.

"Her dad Michael is one of England’s most famous footballing stars and given her huge popularity since she appeared on Love Island – she is the person they want signed up.”

Gemma wouldn’t be the only 2022 islander to have landed a reality show after winners Ekin-Su and Davide bagged a travel show called Homecomings where they embark on a trip throughout their native countries, Turkey and Italy respectively.

