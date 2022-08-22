Love Island’s Gemma Owen Announced As PrettyLittleThing Ambassador

Gemma Owen has signed a deal with PrettyLittleThing. Picture: PLT / Gemma Owen/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island star Gemma Owen has been unveiled as PrettyLittleThing’s newest ambassador.

Following in the footsteps of Love Island alumni Molly-Mae Hague, series eight’s Gemma Owen has signed a huge deal with fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

The clothing giant announced the news on Instagram on Monday morning, writing: “IT’S OFFICIAL. Welcome to the PLT family @gemowen_1. We can’t wait to show everyone what we’re working on…”

Gemma’s six-figure deal is PLT’s first Love Island signing since series five's Molly-Mae, who continues to release seasonal collections with the brand and was last year named their Creative Director.

She said as the partnership was announced: “This really is a dream come true for me. I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special.

Gemma Owen is the new ambassador for PLT. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Gemma Owen is set to be the richest Love Islander ever. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

“The team have been amazing and I’m excited to get to work and start designing some collections for you all!”

Gemma joins Molly-Mae, Alabama Barker and Jordyn Woods as PLT ambassadors.

The new partnership is worth almost £1million, according to reports.

CEO Umar Kamani said the 19-year-old is the ‘perfect’ person to represent their brand; not only will she launch her own collection, she’ll help launch their new resale platform ‘PLT Marketplace’, where customers can resell their pre-loved PLT items.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish are adjusting to life outside of the Love Island villa. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram

After signing the six-figure contract, Gemma’s predicted to become the richest contestant ever.

Molly-Mae is now worth a rumoured £6 million after growing her empire with PLT and it looks like Gemma’s set to follow in her footsteps.

Gemma also runs her own swimwear brand, OG Beachwear, which she and Love Island beau Luca Bish rocked on a recent holiday with her family.

