Love Island’s Gemma Owen Announced As PrettyLittleThing Ambassador

22 August 2022, 10:12 | Updated: 22 August 2022, 10:15

Gemma Owen has signed a deal with PrettyLittleThing
Gemma Owen has signed a deal with PrettyLittleThing. Picture: PLT / Gemma Owen/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island star Gemma Owen has been unveiled as PrettyLittleThing’s newest ambassador.

Following in the footsteps of Love Island alumni Molly-Mae Hague, series eight’s Gemma Owen has signed a huge deal with fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

The clothing giant announced the news on Instagram on Monday morning, writing: “IT’S OFFICIAL. Welcome to the PLT family @gemowen_1. We can’t wait to show everyone what we’re working on…”

Gemma’s six-figure deal is PLT’s first Love Island signing since series five's Molly-Mae, who continues to release seasonal collections with the brand and was last year named their Creative Director.

What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

Ekin-Su Has Signed The Biggest Fashion Deal In Love Island History

She said as the partnership was announced: “This really is a dream come true for me. I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special.

Gemma Owen is the new ambassador for PLT
Gemma Owen is the new ambassador for PLT. Picture: PrettyLittleThing
Gemma Owen is set to be the richest Love Islander ever
Gemma Owen is set to be the richest Love Islander ever. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

“The team have been amazing and I’m excited to get to work and start designing some collections for you all!”

Gemma joins Molly-Mae, Alabama Barker and Jordyn Woods as PLT ambassadors.

The new partnership is worth almost £1million, according to reports.

CEO Umar Kamani said the 19-year-old is the ‘perfect’ person to represent their brand; not only will she launch her own collection, she’ll help launch their new resale platform ‘PLT Marketplace’, where customers can resell their pre-loved PLT items.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish are adjusting to life outside of the Love Island villa
Gemma Owen and Luca Bish are adjusting to life outside of the Love Island villa. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram

After signing the six-figure contract, Gemma’s predicted to become the richest contestant ever.

Molly-Mae is now worth a rumoured £6 million after growing her empire with PLT and it looks like Gemma’s set to follow in her footsteps.

Gemma also runs her own swimwear brand, OG Beachwear, which she and Love Island beau Luca Bish rocked on a recent holiday with her family.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: How Much She Makes Per Post & Her Huge Fortune Revealed

Love Island's Tasha revealed she and Andrew almost quit the show

Love Island’s Tasha Says She And Andrew ‘Tried To Walk Out Of The Villa’ Before Luca & Dami Apology
Paige Thorne had to quit her job before Love Island

Paige Thorne Forced To Quit Paramedic Job Before Love Island Over Fears Of NHS Backlash

Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing

What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

Love Island star Tasha has hit back at ableist comments she received

Tasha Ghouri Hits Back At ‘Ableist’ Comments After Love Island Fans Ask About Her Mental Health

Hot On Capital

Love is Blind couple Nick and Danielle have split

Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl And Nick Thompson Are Getting Divorced

Kylie Jenner responded after a fan mocked the size of her lips

Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Fan For Mocking Her Lips

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde started dating at the end of 2020

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Address ‘Toxic Negativity’ In Corner Of His Fanbase

Music

Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly single...

Olivia Rodrigo And Zack Bia Have Broken Up

Everything you need to know about The Weeknd's HBO series The Idol

The Idol: The Weeknd’s New TV Series Starring Lily-Rose Depp - All The Details

More Movies & TV News

Christine Quinn has started her own property business

Does Christine Quinn Still Work At The Oppenheim Group?

All the updates on After Ever Happy so far

After Ever Happy: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Details So Far

Everything you need to know about the new Addams Family Netflix series, Wednesday

Netflix’s Wednesday: The Lowdown On The New Addams Family Series From Release Date To Cast

Don't Worry Darling has released new photos

New Photos From Don't Worry Darling Have Been Released And We're Freaking Out

Don't Worry, Darling has a 2022 release date

Don’t Worry Darling: Release Date, Trailers, Cast And All The Latest News