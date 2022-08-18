What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

18 August 2022, 17:27

Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing
Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing. Picture: Shutterstock

By Hayley Habbouchi

Here’s what you need to know about where the Love Island 2022 contestants are now following their time in the villa.

Love Island series 8 only came to an end a few weeks ago, and fans are already dying to keep up with the contestants they have grown to know and love.

From Gemma Owen and Luca Bish to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, the 2022 islanders have been on their way to securing some seriously impressive brand deals and working on their new ventures.

Some contestants have also been keen to return to their old jobs, including Adam Collard and Paige Thorne.

Here’s the lowdown on what the Love Island 2022 cast is doing now…

What are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti doing now?

Ekin-Su and Davide have bagged their own TV show after Love Island
Ekin-Su and Davide have bagged their own TV show after Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock

Ekin-Su has already bagged the biggest fashion deal in Love Island history after reportedly signing a £1million clothing deal with fashion brand Oh Polly.

She has also confirmed that she and her beau, who won Love Island 2022, will be fronting their own reality TV show!

That’s right, we get to continue to adore Ekin-Su and Davide as they embark on a trip to their native countries; Turkey and Italy.

The couple are also planning on moving in together in September to Essex, where the Turkish actress originally lived, meaning Davide will be leaving Manchester.

What are Gemma Owen and Luca Bish doing now?

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have been going from strength to strength after Love Island
Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have been going from strength to strength after Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock

Gemma, who already has her own swimwear line, OG Beachwear, is said to have been bombarded with brand offers since leaving the villa.

It was reported that she’s even signed a six-figure deal with fast fashion brand Boohoo.

Luca is yet to be in talks for brand deals, but he’s been enjoying his life outside the villa and has even got the seal of approval from Gemma’s football legend dad Michael Owen after joining them on a family holiday.

What are Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page doing now?

Tasha and Andrew revealed they'll be moving in together soon
Tasha and Andrew revealed they'll be moving in together soon. Picture: Shutterstock

Tasha Ghouri has become eBay's first-ever Pre-Loved ambassador after the online marketplace became the reality TV show’s first non-fast-fashion partner.

Andrew Le Page has decided to leave his former job in Dubai and stay in the UK following his time in the villa, revealing he’s moved in with Tasha while they search for their own home!

What are Indiyah Polak and Dami Hope doing now?

Dami and Indiyah have been getting to know each other's families since leaving the villa
Dami and Indiyah have been getting to know each other's families since leaving the villa. Picture: Shutterstock

Indiyah and Dami recently revealed they have hopes of moving in together in London, where the hotel waitress originally lived.

They’ve been getting to know each other’s families since leaving the villa and have even attended a string of events together.

It has also been estimated that Indiyah will secure lucrative deals as a fashion and beauty influencer - and who knows, maybe even some time in the studio with Lizzo after the superstar shared her love for Indiyah!

What are Paige Thorne and Adam Collard doing now?

Paige and Adam have made their relationship official after leaving Love Island
Paige and Adam have made their relationship official after leaving Love Island. Picture: @adamcollard/Instagram

Paige recently revealed on Lorraine that she’s itching to get back to her old job as a paramedic.

She said: “I’ve got a meeting to go back to paramedic work, so that will be exciting. I actually saw an ambulance the other day with sirens on and I had like, serious FOMO. I was like, get me my ambulance back! So yeah, I’m gonna go back into that a little bit and just see what other opportunities come.”

Meanwhile, Adam has returned to his job as a personal trainer, sharing a video in the gym alongside the caption: “Riding that wave but the mission remains the same… I love this game for the physical, the mental and helping so many people along the way. Let’s get better together.”

Paige and Adam have also made their relationship official, so it’s likely the pair will move in together soon as the former lived in Wales whilst Adam lived in Newcastle.

