Love Island's Ekin-Su & Davide Are Now Multimillionaires Thanks To Another TV Deal

28 October 2022, 11:49

Ekin-Su and Davide have landed another big money deal
Ekin-Su and Davide have landed another big money deal. Picture: Alamy/Google
Ekin-Su and Davide won our hearts during their summer of love, then won Love Island and now they've scored some massive money deals!

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are officially multimillionaires after bagging another lucrative partnership post-Love Island!

The couple has signed a huge deal with Google as they prepare to launch an online cooking show – adding another string to their fast-growing bow!

Love Island’s Ekin-Su And Davide Are Officially Moving In Together

After winning season eight of the hit ITV2 dating show, Ekin, 28, and Davide, 27, have been inundated with offers set to make them earn well over the six-figure mark.

Their new series Saved by the Search will follow the couple as they take their witty repartee to the kitchen, GoogleUK released a teaser trailer for the upcoming show and fans already can't get enough!

Davide and Ekin-Su are launching their own cooking show
Davide and Ekin-Su are launching their own cooking show. Picture: GoogleUK

The hilarious pair can be seen getting up to their usual adorable antics as they attempt to follow a recipe, with Ekin throwing flour in her beau's face and Davide waving a rolling pin in hers.

Of course, as the currently crowned king and queen of the villa, they had to pack on just a little bit of PDA during the shoot, Davide planted a kiss on Ekin's neck and they seem just as smitten as they did over the summer.

The news of their culinary series follows other very exciting TV news from the pair, helping contribute to their staggeringly high wealth.

Earlier this month it was officially announced that everyone's favourite couple would be returning to television, with ITV2 confirming the couple’s brand new TV show, promising it's 'coming soon'!

The Love Island winners have made a lot of money
The Love Island winners have made a lot of money. Picture: Alamy

Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecoming will be a two-part travel series that follows the lovebirds as they travel across the globe and visit one another's hometowns.

The Love Island royalty has been very busy as of late, the actress is even on track to become the highest-paid contestant in the show's history as she signs onto Dancing On Ice for a huge disclosed fee.

She also scored a £1 million partnership with trendy clothing brand Oh Polly, and is working with Beauty Works and BPerfect Cosmetics – her net worth has skyrocketed since she first stepped out as a bombshell!

Davide is also landing massive deals, signing with BooHoo Man and partnering with Boots opticians, these two are the ultimate reality TV power couple.

