Love Island’s Ekin-Su And Davide Are Officially Moving In Together

21 October 2022, 12:38

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are moving in together just two months after leaving the Love Island villa together as the winners of the 2022 series.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu shared the exciting news that she and her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti are moving in together.

The pair won our hearts on Love Island this year as they were crowned the queen and king of the villa, scooping the £50,000 cash prize in the process.

Their romance has gone from strength to strength since coming out of the villa as they made their relationship official and have been securing some incredible brand deals, too.

Ekin-Su and Davide are moving in together just two months after winning Love Island
Ekin-Su and Davide are moving in together just two months after winning Love Island. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram
Davide sweetly asked Ekin-Su to move in with a tiramisu
Davide sweetly asked Ekin-Su to move in with a tiramisu. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram

Ekin-Su and Davide have even confirmed they will be fronting their very own travel series on ITV2 titled Homecomings, where they travel across Europe to their home countries, Turkey and Italy, respectively.

So, of course, it’s only natural they have taken the next step in their relationship as they’re set to move in together.

Excitedly announcing the news, Ekin-Su took to Twitter to write: “Davide just surprised me! It’s official we are moving in,” alongside the most romantic proposal from her beau.

Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned the winners of Love Island 2022
Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned the winners of Love Island 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

Davide popped the ‘moving in’ question by having ‘Moving In?’ written out in chocolate sauce next to a tiramisu - a nod to when Davide made her the homemade Italian dessert in the villa as a way of proving his commitment to her.

The pair then went on to share the adorable moment he asked Ekin-Su the all-important question on their Instagram Stories, as they can be seen sharing a kiss before tucking into the dessert - and, of course, she said yes!

“The beginning of a new beautiful chapter,” she sweetly wrote.

