Maya Jama Appears To Respond To Ekin-Su’s Claims She Was 'Offered Love Island Hosting Role First'

Maya Jama seemingly responded to Ekin-Su's claims about being offered to host Love Island. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram/ITV2

Maya Jama has seemingly shut down claims that Ekin-Su Culculoglu was the ‘first choice’ to host Love Island after it was confirmed she was the new host.

Maya Jama appears to have rubbished claims that Ekin-Su Culculoglu was offered the Love Island hosting role before her.

It was confirmed just last week that the 28-year-old TV presenter would be taking over hosting duties of the highly popular ITV2 dating show after Laura Whitmore stepped down.

Maya has been amongst the most hotly-tipped presenters to take over hosting duties for a while, however, Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su told PopSugar in an interview earlier this week that she was offered the role.

"I did get offered," she said, “I would've loved to do it, but I can't at the minute because of how busy I am. And I said I'm not ready for it."

Maya Jama has seemingly shut down claims that Ekin-Su was 'first choice' for Love Island hosting. Picture: Alamy

Ekin-Su won Love Island 2022 with partner Davide Sanclimenti. Picture: ITV2

“I want proper training. I’ve done presenting before, but not to the level of Laura,” she added.

However, amid the Turkish actress’ interview, Maya ‘liked’ a tweet from a news publication confirming that she was, in fact, the first pick - but has since removed it from her likes.

A show source also told Metro.co.uk: “This is untrue. Maya was the first choice for host.”

Ekin-Su has not directly addressed the news that Maya was the first choice, however, she did speak highly of her becoming the new Love Island host in her interview.

Ekin-Su claimed she turned down the opportunity to host Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Maya Jama was confirmed as the new Love Island host after Laura Whitmore stepped down. Picture: Alamy

Laura Whitmore formerly hosted Love Island. Picture: ITV2

“She’s funny, intelligent, smart, beautiful,” said Ekin-Su, “ITV have made a good choice with picking her, I think.”

Maya will be jetting off to South Africa for the winter series of the show, before going on to host the summer series next year.

In a statement at the time, Maya excitedly announced: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

