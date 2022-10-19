Maya Jama Appears To Respond To Ekin-Su’s Claims She Was 'Offered Love Island Hosting Role First'

19 October 2022, 10:27

Maya Jama seemingly responded to Ekin-Su's claims about being offered to host Love Island
Maya Jama seemingly responded to Ekin-Su's claims about being offered to host Love Island. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram/ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Maya Jama has seemingly shut down claims that Ekin-Su Culculoglu was the ‘first choice’ to host Love Island after it was confirmed she was the new host.

Maya Jama appears to have rubbished claims that Ekin-Su Culculoglu was offered the Love Island hosting role before her.

It was confirmed just last week that the 28-year-old TV presenter would be taking over hosting duties of the highly popular ITV2 dating show after Laura Whitmore stepped down.

Love Island’s Adam Collard Sparks Rumours He’s Back With His Ex After Paige Thorne Split

Maya has been amongst the most hotly-tipped presenters to take over hosting duties for a while, however, Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su told PopSugar in an interview earlier this week that she was offered the role.

"I did get offered," she said, “I would've loved to do it, but I can't at the minute because of how busy I am. And I said I'm not ready for it."

Maya Jama has seemingly shut down claims that Ekin-Su was 'first choice' for Love Island hosting
Maya Jama has seemingly shut down claims that Ekin-Su was 'first choice' for Love Island hosting. Picture: Alamy
Ekin-Su won Love Island 2022 with partner Davide Sanclimenti
Ekin-Su won Love Island 2022 with partner Davide Sanclimenti. Picture: ITV2

“I want proper training. I’ve done presenting before, but not to the level of Laura,” she added.

However, amid the Turkish actress’ interview, Maya ‘liked’ a tweet from a news publication confirming that she was, in fact, the first pick - but has since removed it from her likes.

A show source also told Metro.co.uk: “This is untrue. Maya was the first choice for host.”

Ekin-Su has not directly addressed the news that Maya was the first choice, however, she did speak highly of her becoming the new Love Island host in her interview.

Ekin-Su claimed she turned down the opportunity to host Love Island
Ekin-Su claimed she turned down the opportunity to host Love Island. Picture: Alamy
Maya Jama was confirmed as the new Love Island host after Laura Whitmore stepped down
Maya Jama was confirmed as the new Love Island host after Laura Whitmore stepped down. Picture: Alamy
Laura Whitmore formerly hosted Love Island
Laura Whitmore formerly hosted Love Island. Picture: ITV2

“She’s funny, intelligent, smart, beautiful,” said Ekin-Su, “ITV have made a good choice with picking her, I think.”

Maya will be jetting off to South Africa for the winter series of the show, before going on to host the summer series next year.

In a statement at the time, Maya excitedly announced: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

