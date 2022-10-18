Love Island’s Adam Collard Sparks Rumours He’s Back With His Ex After Paige Thorne Split

Adam Collard and Paige Thorne split in September. Picture: Getty / Paige Thorne/Instagram

Love Island’s Adam Collard might just be back in touch with his ex-girlfriend.

Adam Collard and Love Island girlfriend Paige Thorne split just a couple of months after leaving the villa together, and the fitness instructor has already sparked speculation he’s back with his ex Claudia Proctor.

The 26-year-old was in a relationship with Claudia for years before he first appeared on Love Island 2018, but their romance ended before he became a reality star.

After his split from Paige, Adam has sparked rumours he’s rekindled the flame with his ex after he re-followed her on Instagram.

Adam Collard has apparently re-followed his ex on Instagram. Picture: Adam Collard/Instagram

Claudia hit headlines in 2018 during Adam's first stint in the villa after she liked a string of tweets calling the contestants 'cringe-worthy'.

And when the line-up was revealed, she appeared to hint she was unhappy with him taking part, tweeting: "It’s insane how hellbent some people can be on ruining your happiness.”

Paige and Adam split last month just as a video surfaced of him putting his arm around a woman in McDonald’s. He was also reportedly seen kissing a mystery brunette during a holiday to Bali last month.

Adam was asked about their split earlier this month, telling OK! magazine: "It is what it is."

Meanwhile, Paige has caught the eye of another ex Islander, Ikenna Ekwonna, who left a flirty comment on a glamorous photo the paramedic had posted on the ‘Gram.

Adam Collard and Paige Thorne only lasted two months. Picture: Getty

“Ohhh boy,” he commented, with a heart-eye emoji.

Ikenna was initially coupled up with Indiyah Polack in the villa, but their relationship failed to blossom into anything more than friendship.

When he was dumped from the island, Dami Hope – who was Paige's villa bestie – made his move on the fashion influencer and they’re still going strong.

Paige hasn’t yet addressed her split from Adam herself, but villa co-star Ekin-Su Culculoglu said the Welsh beauty ‘deserves better’.

