Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran Breaks Silence On Chloe Burrows Split With 'Shady' Response

Toby Armolaran appears to have taken a swipe at ex Chloe Burrows amid reports the Love Island couple split.

Love Island’s Toby Armolaran has broken his silence following reports he and Chloe Burrows split after a year of dating.

The 23-year-old appeared to take a swipe at his 27-year-old ex in a new TikTok, where he seemingly confirmed the breakup.

While wearing a purple hoodie, Toby smiles at the camera as the caption above him reads: “I don't need a BeReal."

The caption then changes to: "I need to BeSingle", as Toby looks away from the lens.

Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows have reportedly gone their separate ways. Picture: Alamy

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have apparently split after a year of dating. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

Toby Armolaran said he needs to 'be single'. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/TikTok

It wasn’t long before fans took to the comments as some blasted Toby’s response, with many tagging Chloe to clap back.

“Ah his age is showing,” penned one fan, while another wrote, “someone needs to be humbled.”

“It’s not even been out 24 hours yet… damn,” wrote a third, while another tagged Chloe, asking, “@chloeburrows you having this.”

Another went on to share her disbelief at the break-up, writing: “No coz I’ll lose all faith in love [sic].”

Fans were not happy about the swipe at Chloe in the comments. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/TikTok

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran dated for 13 months after meeting on Love Island. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram

This comes just a day after an insider told MailOnline that the pair are ‘making arrangements’ to go their separate ways whilst they still live in the same house in Essex.

They said: “Chloe and Toby put everything into their relationship – but it just hasn't worked out between them. Naturally, Chloe has found the breakup difficult but being able to spend time abroad with Millie has given her the space she needed to start moving on.”

Toby and Chloe became a fan-favourite couple on Love Island 2021, coming in second place to winner Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who have also recently called it quits.

Chloe is yet to address their alleged split.

