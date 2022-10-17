Love Island’s Chloe Burrows And Toby Aromolaran ‘Split’ After One Year Of Dating

Chloe and Toby from Love Island have reportedly split. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have apparently broken up after meeting on Love Island a year ago.

Love Island’s fan-favourite couple from the 2021 series, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, have reportedly split.

The pair came in second place on the ITV2 show last year, which saw Millie Court and Liam Reardon win, but have apparently called it quits after just 13 months of dating.

Love Island Star Gets Engaged Following Romantic Sunset Proposal

An insider told MailOnline that the pair are still living together at their Essex home but are apparently ‘making arrangements’ to go their separate ways.

The source said: “Chloe and Toby put everything into their relationship – but it just hasn't worked out between them."

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have apparently split. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram

Chloe and Toby met on Love Island. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

“Naturally, Chloe has found the breakup difficult but being able to spend time abroad with Millie has given her the space she needed to start moving on,” they added.

This comes after Chloe jetted off to Morocco with BFF Millie, who also recently split from her Love Island beau Liam.

Chloe also revealed last month in a fan Q&A that Toby proposed to her already but ‘she said no’.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have reportedly broken up after a year of dating. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran came in second place on Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV2

The pair both faced split rumours earlier this year in May, with reports claiming they were having ‘crisis talks’ about their relationship as their busy work schedules were said to be keeping them apart.

However, they shut down split rumours at the time after they headed off on holiday together following the speculation.

Chloe and Toby are yet to publicly address their alleged split.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital