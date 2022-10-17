Love Island’s Chloe Burrows And Toby Aromolaran ‘Split’ After One Year Of Dating

17 October 2022, 15:48

Chloe and Toby from Love Island have reportedly split
Chloe and Toby from Love Island have reportedly split. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have apparently broken up after meeting on Love Island a year ago.

Love Island’s fan-favourite couple from the 2021 series, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, have reportedly split.

The pair came in second place on the ITV2 show last year, which saw Millie Court and Liam Reardon win, but have apparently called it quits after just 13 months of dating.

Love Island Star Gets Engaged Following Romantic Sunset Proposal

An insider told MailOnline that the pair are still living together at their Essex home but are apparently ‘making arrangements’ to go their separate ways.

The source said: “Chloe and Toby put everything into their relationship – but it just hasn't worked out between them."

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have apparently split
Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have apparently split. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram
Chloe and Toby met on Love Island
Chloe and Toby met on Love Island. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

“Naturally, Chloe has found the breakup difficult but being able to spend time abroad with Millie has given her the space she needed to start moving on,” they added.

This comes after Chloe jetted off to Morocco with BFF Millie, who also recently split from her Love Island beau Liam.

Chloe also revealed last month in a fan Q&A that Toby proposed to her already but ‘she said no’.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have reportedly broken up after a year of dating
Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have reportedly broken up after a year of dating. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram
Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran came in second place on Love Island 2021
Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran came in second place on Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV2

The pair both faced split rumours earlier this year in May, with reports claiming they were having ‘crisis talks’ about their relationship as their busy work schedules were said to be keeping them apart.

However, they shut down split rumours at the time after they headed off on holiday together following the speculation.

Chloe and Toby are yet to publicly address their alleged split.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Billie Eilish has sparked dating rumours with Jesse Rutherford

Is Billie Eilish Dating Jesse Rutherford & Who Is Her Rumoured Boyfriend?

Maya Jama will be on season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Maya Jama's Age, Net Worth, Dating History & Everything You Need To Know

Sabrina Carpenter said ‘Nonsense’ is 'not about Joshua Bassett'

Sabrina Carpenter Clears Up Whether ‘Nonsense’ Is About Joshua Bassett

Emma Corrin and David Dawson warmed hearts on the red carpet

Emma Corrin & David Dawson Prove They're The Cutest Duo At My Policeman Premiere

Charlotte Crosby has given birth to her first baby with boyfriend Jake Ankers

Charlotte Crosby Shares First Pictures After Giving Birth To Baby Girl

Taylor has revealed her upcoming releases

Taylor Swift Unveils The 'Midnights' Release Schedule: From Music Videos To Interviews

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star