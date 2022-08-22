Laura Whitmore Has Quit Hosting Love Island

On Air Now
Laura Whitmore has announced that she has quit Love Island and will not be returning for another series.
Laura Whitmore has announced that she is stepping away from hosting Love Island after two years of presenting the hit ITV2 dating series.
The 37-year-old released a statement on August 22 announcing her departure from the show, starting the heartfelt post by writing: "I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island."
Laura began hosting the winter edition of Love Island in January 2020, replacing former presenter and good friend Caroline Flack.
After Caroline's passing, Whitmore continued to work on the show for it's seventh and eighth seasons, with the 2022 series being her last.
In the candid post, Laura told her 1.6 million followers that she had struggled with the work schedule among other things.
"There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format," she admitted, "including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.
"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands," Whitmore shared, sparking speculation that her replacement has already been found.
Laura addressed that she initially only signed up to host the show for a limited time when Caroline Flack first stepped away.
"I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series," she shared.
She left the post on a poignant note, honouring her late friend, writing: "I hope I did you proud Caroline."
Her profile was soon flooded with well wishes from fans and former contestants, with Laura limiting the comments allowed on the post.
Faye Winter from last year's series wrote: "She really would be proud! You done incredibly."
