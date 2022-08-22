Laura Whitmore Has Quit Hosting Love Island

22 August 2022, 20:38 | Updated: 22 August 2022, 20:52

Laura Whitmore will no longer be presenting Love Island
Laura Whitmore will no longer be presenting Love Island. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Laura Whitmore has announced that she has quit Love Island and will not be returning for another series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Laura Whitmore has announced that she is stepping away from hosting Love Island after two years of presenting the hit ITV2 dating series.

The 37-year-old released a statement on August 22 announcing her departure from the show, starting the heartfelt post by writing: "I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island."

What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

Laura began hosting the winter edition of Love Island in January 2020, replacing former presenter and good friend Caroline Flack.

After Caroline's passing, Whitmore continued to work on the show for it's seventh and eighth seasons, with the 2022 series being her last.

Laura Whitmore has been hosting Love Island since 2020
Laura Whitmore has been hosting Love Island since 2020. Picture: ITV

In the candid post, Laura told her 1.6 million followers that she had struggled with the work schedule among other things.

"There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format," she admitted, "including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands," Whitmore shared, sparking speculation that her replacement has already been found.

Laura addressed that she initially only signed up to host the show for a limited time when Caroline Flack first stepped away.

Laura will not be returning after series eight of Love Island
Laura will not be returning after series eight of Love Island. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

"I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series," she shared.

She left the post on a poignant note, honouring her late friend, writing: "I hope I did you proud Caroline."

Her profile was soon flooded with well wishes from fans and former contestants, with Laura limiting the comments allowed on the post.

Faye Winter from last year's series wrote: "She really would be proud! You done incredibly."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kylie Jenner responded after a fan mocked the size of her lips

Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Fan For Mocking Her Lips

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: How Much She Makes Per Post & Her Huge Fortune Revealed

Love Island

Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly single...

Olivia Rodrigo And Zack Bia Have Broken Up

Everything you need to know about The Weeknd's HBO series The Idol

The Idol: The Weeknd’s New TV Series Starring Lily-Rose Depp - All The Details

Listen and subscribe to The News Agents on Global Player

Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel Front New Podcast The News Agents

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married again!

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Married For A Second Time: Inside The Fairytale Wedding

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star