Love Island's Indiyah Has Found A Fan In Lizzo

Lizzo loves a bit of Love Island... Picture: Getty/ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Lizzo wasn't shy about sharing her adoration for Indiyah Polack after the Love Island finale with the most adorable tweet!

Just like the rest of us, Lizzo has been hooked on Love Island this year!

The 'About Damn Time' songstress gave fan-favourite Indiyah Polack her stamp of approval, affectionately calling the Islander the "baddest".

We've all had our eyes glued to our screens during season eight's summer of love, with the final episode airing on August 1. The finale unveiled David Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu as Love Island's king and queen – and the numbers reveal that they won by a landslide!

Despite Indiyah and her beau Dami Hope coming in third place, Lizzo is behind the 23-year-old every step of the way...

Lizzo has been tuning into the UK's Love Island. Picture: Getty

Lizzo took to Twitter to post her hot takes on the ITV2 dating show that has taken both the UK and US by storm.

She hilariously admitted that she wasn't convinced she'd like the series at first, writing to her whopping 2 million followers: "Y’all I put on #LoveIsland to fall asleep and now I’m hooked…"

The 'Special' songstress couldn't help but gush over the hotel waitress-turned-reality star, she wrote: "Indiyah the baddest in the villa no kizzy."

Never the one to shy away from slang, in this context it's clear that Lizzo is praising the Islander for being a strong, formidable woman by calling her "the baddest" – talk about high praise from the hit-maker herself!

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope came in third place. Picture: Indiyah Polack/Instagram

Lizzo shared words of adoration for Indiyah on social media. Picture: ITV

We can only imagine that Inidyah is reeling from getting a shoutout from the pop sensation!

At the time of the 'Juice' musician's tweet, the reality star's friends and family were still running her social accounts, but they took the time to respond to the jaw-dropping name-drop.

"NO WAY," her account first responded before sharing a clip of Indiyah playing the recorder from the Love Island talent show.

Y’all I put on #LoveIsland to fall asleep and now I’m hooked…



Indiyah the baddest in the villa no kizzy 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) August 2, 2022

Lizzo you gotta teach Indiyah how to play the flute, this was during the talent show 😂 pic.twitter.com/3afRuK9qH9 — INDIYAH UPDATES (@IndiyahUpdates) August 2, 2022

The hilarious post read: "Lizzo you gotta teach Indiyah how to play the flute, this was during the talent show." We're manifesting this collab already!

Indiyah was part of the original line-up that first graced our screens back on June 6, she made it all the way to the finale with Dami by her side. Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page also made it to the very end of the series, coming in fourth place, and Gemma Owen and Luca Bish who came in second.

