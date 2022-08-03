Love Island's Indiyah Has Found A Fan In Lizzo

3 August 2022, 13:36

Lizzo loves a bit of Love Island...
Lizzo loves a bit of Love Island... Picture: Getty/ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Lizzo wasn't shy about sharing her adoration for Indiyah Polack after the Love Island finale with the most adorable tweet!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just like the rest of us, Lizzo has been hooked on Love Island this year!

The 'About Damn Time' songstress gave fan-favourite Indiyah Polack her stamp of approval, affectionately calling the Islander the "baddest".

The Lizzo Lowdown: A Roadmap To Every Album From The 'Special' Songstress

We've all had our eyes glued to our screens during season eight's summer of love, with the final episode airing on August 1. The finale unveiled David Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu as Love Island's king and queen – and the numbers reveal that they won by a landslide!

Despite Indiyah and her beau Dami Hope coming in third place, Lizzo is behind the 23-year-old every step of the way...

Lizzo has been tuning into the UK's Love Island
Lizzo has been tuning into the UK's Love Island. Picture: Getty

Lizzo took to Twitter to post her hot takes on the ITV2 dating show that has taken both the UK and US by storm.

She hilariously admitted that she wasn't convinced she'd like the series at first, writing to her whopping 2 million followers: "Y’all I put on #LoveIsland to fall asleep and now I’m hooked…"

The 'Special' songstress couldn't help but gush over the hotel waitress-turned-reality star, she wrote: "Indiyah the baddest in the villa no kizzy."

Never the one to shy away from slang, in this context it's clear that Lizzo is praising the Islander for being a strong, formidable woman by calling her "the baddest" – talk about high praise from the hit-maker herself!

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope came in third place
Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope came in third place. Picture: Indiyah Polack/Instagram
Lizzo shared words of adoration for Indiyah on social media
Lizzo shared words of adoration for Indiyah on social media. Picture: ITV

We can only imagine that Inidyah is reeling from getting a shoutout from the pop sensation!

At the time of the 'Juice' musician's tweet, the reality star's friends and family were still running her social accounts, but they took the time to respond to the jaw-dropping name-drop.

"NO WAY," her account first responded before sharing a clip of Indiyah playing the recorder from the Love Island talent show.

The hilarious post read: "Lizzo you gotta teach Indiyah how to play the flute, this was during the talent show." We're manifesting this collab already!

Indiyah was part of the original line-up that first graced our screens back on June 6, she made it all the way to the finale with Dami by her side. Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page also made it to the very end of the series, coming in fourth place, and Gemma Owen and Luca Bish who came in second.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Meet Luke Trotman's girlfriend Chelsea Menna as they 'get engaged'

Who Is Chelsea Menna? Meet Luke Trotman’s Girlfriend As They ‘Get Engaged’

Davide and Ekin-Su won Love Island by a landslide

Love Island Voting Figures Show How Much Davide And Ekin-Su Won By

Love Island fans were left baffled after noticing Luca was missing from Gemma's final post

Love Island Fans Question Luca’s Absence From Gemma’s Social Media As Other Finalists Share Couple Posts
Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge have reportedly split

Why Love Island's Siannise Fudge & Luke Trotman Split & Who They're Dating Now

Ekin-Su is a Harry Styles fan

Ekin-Su Met Harry Styles And Fans Want Him To Know How Lucky He Is

Hot On Capital

Purple Hearts is Netflix's new hit

Here's Why Viewers Are Calling 'Purple Hearts' The Best Netflix Original Ever

Some of Harry's best show-stopping concert moments...

All The Show-Stealing Harry Styles Concert Moments: From Proposals To Baby Reveals

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy took their fallout to court

Rebekah Vardy Says She’s Suffering From PTSD After Losing Wagatha Christie Court Case

Khloe Kardashian has 'liked' a post about Kris Jenner 'leaking' Taylor Swift's private jet usage

Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Post About Kris Jenner ‘Leaking’ Taylor Swift's Private Jet Usage
Justin Bieber has returned to his tour

Justin Bieber Thanks Fans In Emotional Return To His Tour After Health Scare

Why everyone's talking about this 'Not Okay' scene

Fans Are Losing It Over This Dylan O'Brien & Zoey Deutch Scene In 'Not Okay'

More Movies & TV News

Big Brother is coming back in 2023

Who Will Host Big Brother 2023, How To Apply & When It’s Coming Back: The Biggest Questions Answered
Big Brother is finally set to return to our screens in 2023

Big Brother Officially Returns After Five-Year Hiatus

Davide Sanclimenti from Love Island's age, job and Instagram revealed

Meet Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti: His Age, Net Worth & Instagram

'Not Okay' boasts a very impressive cast

Meet The Cast Of 'Not Okay': From Dylan O'Brien To Zoey Deutch

All the details on Love Island: The Reunion...

When Is The Love Island Reunion Show On?