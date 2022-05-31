Here’s A First Look At Love Island’s Pre-Loved Clothes Inspired By Harry Styles, Hailey Bieber & More

Love Island has partnered up with eBay as their first pre-loved partnership. Picture: ITV2/eBay

By Capital FM

This year’s Love Island contestants will be sporting pre-loved clothes for the very first time.

Love Island 2022 is fast approaching and fans are eager to meet their series 8 contestants from Gemma Owen and Natasha Ghouri to Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack.

Not only is there excitement to watch their summer of love unfold, but this year - for the very first time - the ITV2 dating show has partnered up with Pre-Loved Fashion Partner, eBay.

The islanders will have access to a shared pre-loved wardrobe in the new Majorcan villa after the show decided to ditch their former fast-fashion sponsors.

Pre-loved pieces have been put together for each contestant and will be pieced by celeb stylist Amy Bannerman, who specialises in vintage styling and has also styled stars such as Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Jonathan Van Ness and Sophie Turner.

Love Island 2022 contestants will wear pre-loved clothes for the first time. Picture: ITV2

Stylist Amy Bannerman drew inspiration from Harry Styles and Hailey Bieber for Blurred Lines. Picture: eBay

Love Me Forever is the part of the pre-loved range that will focus on timeless pieces. Picture: eBay

Amy explained that four big trends are the focus of this year’s wardrobe in the villa - and some have even been inspired by fashion icons such as Harry Styles and Hailey Bieber.

The looks will be split into four categories - Blurred Lines, Love Me Forever, Y2K and Dopamine Dressing.

Amy said ‘the inspiration for the men is a toned-down Harry Styles and for the girls Hailey Bieber’ when it comes to the Blurred Lines trend, while Love Me Forever is about finding classic, timeless pieces for the wardrobe.

Y2K’s trend comes as early 2000s fashion faves are making a comeback, with Amy adding that she drew inspo for this from Britney Spears and Paris Hilton circa 2000, while touching on 2022’s style looks for Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid.

Love Island's Y2K fashion will follow the likes of Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid. Picture: eBay

Dopamine Dressing will allow Islanders to explore the neon and patterned side of the wardrobe. Picture: eBay

Last but not least, Amy explained that Dopamine Dressing is for the islanders to enjoy that pop of colour, print and neons.

This year’s wardrobe will even include pre-loved designer labels, with the stylists going on to add their own touches to inspire viewers to buy pre-loved clothing.

Love Island starts on June 6 at 9pm on ITV2.

