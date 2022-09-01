Indiyah Polack Lands 6-Figure PLT Deal After Boots Partnership And Teases Third Deal With Fenty Beauty

1 September 2022, 12:01 | Updated: 1 September 2022, 12:29

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island star Indiyah Polack is PrettyLittleThing’s first Marketplace ambassador and it looks like she’s one in demand lady.

One day after Love Island finalist Indiyah Polack was announced as Boots’ beauty ambassador, she’s been unveiled as PrettyLittleThing’s first ever Marketplace ambassador for the fashion brand’s new sustainable outlet.

To kick off the six-figure partnership, PrettyLittleThing are dropping a highly-anticipated TV advert starring the villa beauty queen.

It comes a week after Indiyah’s co-star Gemma Owen was announced as PLT’s new ambassador. The news received some backlash after fans resurfaced tweets from the brand asking who they should make their next partner; Gemma or Indiyah, with Indiyah receiving more votes.

What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

In their latest announcement, CEO Umar Kumani said the deal has been in the works for a while, but they weren’t able to reveal it in the way they wanted.

Indiyah Polack is the new ambassador for PLT Marketplace
Indiyah Polack is the new ambassador for PLT Marketplace. Picture: PLT
Indiyah Polack is the face of PLT Marketplace
Indiyah Polack is the face of PLT Marketplace. Picture: PLT
Indiyah Polack received flowers from Fenty Beauty
Indiyah Polack received flowers from Fenty Beauty. Picture: Indiyah Polack/Instagram

He said: “We are delighted to confirm that Indiyah will be our first ever PLT Marketplace Ambassador. Indiyah will be launching our new resale app as an exclusive seller.

“This was always our plan but due to hectic schedules, we were not able to confirm the announcements in the order that we planned. We hope our PLT customers know how much we value their opinions and that we would never take them for granted.”

After Indiyah’s multiple announcements, she seemingly hinted at even more partnerships underway after posting a video of a huge bunch of white roses Fenty Beauty sent her.

“The prettiest bunch! Thank you soo much @fentybeauty,” she captioned it.

It could be that Fenty – who are stocked in Boots – were congratulating Indiyah on her latest deal but fans over on Twitter reckon she’s got a third collab underway.

“If indiyah bags something with FENTY too that’s it. She’s done the treble [sic],” one person wrote.

“Flowers from Fenty beauty? Hmmm,” commented another.

“I’m so happy for Indiyah words can’t even describe it. She’s managed to secure herself a PLT AND BOOTS deal( hopefully fenty next)with her man by her side and she wholeheartedly deserves it too,” tweeted a third.

Indiyah’s Love Island co-stars have also signed some pretty big contracts, with Tasha Ghouri working with eBay, Ekin-Su teaming up with Oh Polly, and Gemma of course becoming a PLT ambassador too.

