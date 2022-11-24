Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Says 2022 Islanders ‘Don’t Speak’

The Love Island 2022 cast apparently don't speak. Picture: Love Island/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has revealed this year’s contestants no longer speak in their WhatsApp chat.

Love Island came to an end three months ago and it’s already seen one breakup after Gemma Owen and Luca Bish announced they’re no longer together.

As well as the breakdown of a relationship, there’s also seemingly a crack in some of the friendships too after Ekin-Su revealed no one speaks in the group chat anymore.

She said: “There’s still one Islander [WhatsApp] chat I’m in and no-one speaks on it.

“The last time everyone had a proper chat was two months ago. Everyone’s so busy and has their own relationships to focus on.”

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu/Instagram

Ekin-Su added to Heat that there’s still a couple of contestants she still speaks to separately.

She went on: “I message Gemma and Tasha individually.”

The Island queen spilt the tea while promoting her and Davide’s new reality TV show, Homecomings.

She explained every minute of their trip around Italy and Turkey was filmed, so there are moments where they bicker and argue, adding ‘but all couples go through that.’

Ekin-Su and Davide's new TV show was filmed soon after Love Island. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu/Instagram

Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, will see the loved-up pair travel across Europe, entertaining the nation once again with their light-hearted feuds and unashamedly PDA ways.

They embarked on two trips, one to Davide’s motherland Italy, where they explored Verona, and another to Ekin-Su’s hometown in Istanbul, Turkey.

