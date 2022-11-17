Gemma Owen And Luca Bish Confirm Split Three Months After Love Island

17 November 2022, 10:01

Love Island's Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have called it quits
Love Island's Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have called it quits. Picture: Shutterstock/ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have announced their break-up with separate statements.

Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, who were runners up in this year’s series, have announced they have split after three months together.

The daughter of football star Michael Owen first shared a statement on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, revealing she and Luca ‘are no longer in a relationship’, telling fans: “It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now."

Are Any Love Island 2022 Couples Still Together? From Ekin-Su & Davide To Tasha & Andrew

Love Island’s Dami Hope Says He ‘Can’t Be Friends’ With Paige Thorne Over Fan Backlash

"Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem x [sic],” she added.

Not long after, Luca broke his silence on his split from the PLT ambassador and appeared to take a swipe at Gemma’s statement, telling his followers in a lengthy post that he wished he ‘had some time to process this privately’ first.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish confirmed their split
Gemma Owen and Luca Bish confirmed their split. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram
Gemma Owen confirmed her split from Luca Bish
Gemma Owen confirmed her split from Luca Bish. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram

Luca wrote: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.

“I would have liked to have had some time to process this privately but as you all already now know, Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways. We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure."

He added: "I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island. We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her."

Luca Bish said he and Gemma Owen will 'remain good friends' following their split
Luca Bish said he and Gemma Owen will 'remain good friends' following their split. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram
Luca Bish and Gemma Owen split after three months together
Luca Bish and Gemma Owen split after three months together. Picture: ITV2

Luca and Gemma came in second place to winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti and have become the first couple from this year’s Love Island final to split.

The pair only made their relationship official at the end of August after the pair shared a video on Instagram of Luca’s extravagant gesture of when he asked Gemma to be his girlfriend.

In the clip that captured the special moment, a cello player was serenading the couple as they were surrounded by hundreds of red roses while Luca, 23, gifted Gemma, 19, with a £6,500 Cartier bracelet.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Luca Bish spoke about his relationship a day before the split

Luca Bish Dishes On Gemma Owen Relationship Just A Day Before Split

Love Island

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted getting cosy in their first PDA photos

Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Appear To Confirm Romance As They Cosy Up In PDA Photos

It's A Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Winning Weekend

It's A Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Winning Weekend

Radio

Taylor Swift is over the moon about her Grammy nomination

Taylor Swift Is 'Losing Her Mind' Over All Too Well Grammy Nomination

Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler have discovered they're related

Ashley Tisdale Just Found Out She’s Related To BFF Austin Butler!

Love Island's Dami Hope said he finds it hard to be friends with Paige Thorne due to fan narratives

Love Island’s Dami Hope Says He ‘Can’t Be Friends’ With Paige Thorne Over Fan Backlash

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star