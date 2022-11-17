Gemma Owen And Luca Bish Confirm Split Three Months After Love Island

Love Island's Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have called it quits. Picture: Shutterstock/ITV2

By Capital FM

Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have announced their break-up with separate statements.

Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, who were runners up in this year’s series, have announced they have split after three months together.

The daughter of football star Michael Owen first shared a statement on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, revealing she and Luca ‘are no longer in a relationship’, telling fans: “It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now."

"Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem x [sic],” she added.

Not long after, Luca broke his silence on his split from the PLT ambassador and appeared to take a swipe at Gemma’s statement, telling his followers in a lengthy post that he wished he ‘had some time to process this privately’ first.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish confirmed their split. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram

Gemma Owen confirmed her split from Luca Bish. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram

Luca wrote: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.

“I would have liked to have had some time to process this privately but as you all already now know, Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways. We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure."

He added: "I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island. We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her."

Luca Bish said he and Gemma Owen will 'remain good friends' following their split. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen split after three months together. Picture: ITV2

Luca and Gemma came in second place to winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti and have become the first couple from this year’s Love Island final to split.

The pair only made their relationship official at the end of August after the pair shared a video on Instagram of Luca’s extravagant gesture of when he asked Gemma to be his girlfriend.

In the clip that captured the special moment, a cello player was serenading the couple as they were surrounded by hundreds of red roses while Luca, 23, gifted Gemma, 19, with a £6,500 Cartier bracelet.

